Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford
Paulo de Valdoleiros is a beautiful human being.
The Bloemfontein doctor charges his patients only what they can afford, whether it’s R5 or R500.
A visit to the GP usually costs around R600.
De Valdoleiros seems uncomfortable with the attention he’s receiving for his generosity; for him, it’s just normal.
He only became a doctor when he was 51 as his family couldn’t afford to pay for his studies.
De Valdoleiros worked in various jobs before he started chasing his dream at the age of 45.
Kieno Kammies interviewed de Valdoleiros.
I wanted to be a doctor because I wanted to help people… We didn’t have the means for me to study… At 45 I decided I wasn’t going to die without trying…Paulo de Valdoleiros, General Practitioner
I believe we come to the planet for others… We need each other… If you have a surplus of anything… You are to give it to someone who needs it… Even if you don’t have a surplus…Paulo de Valdoleiros, General Practitioner
The patient decides what he or she pays… The average consultation fee is about R100…Paulo de Valdoleiros, General Practitioner
There is more than what we can see… Love is not a feeling… Love is a willful action… It’s taking care of your people… To me it’s normal…Paulo de Valdoleiros, General Practitioner
We see an average of 125 people per week… The percentage of people who pay more than R300 or R400 is tiny… We’ve had one person pay us R1000… We will not stop!Paulo de Valdoleiros, General Practitioner
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
