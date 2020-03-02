Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday JP Smith says church management laid trespassing charge and the court order prohibits the asylum seekers settling in any open spac... 2 March 2020 10:53 AM
Greenmarket Square refugees: 'Action imminent' in terms of enforcing by-laws JP Smith says it will be difficult to mitigate against conflict if the refugees resist removal and hopes common sense prevails. 1 March 2020 10:11 AM
Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town Police minister among attendees at the Elsies River funeral service for the child whose body was found in a stormwater drain. 29 February 2020 3:19 PM
View all Local
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Politics
ABSA gearing up for client needs in transactional banking “Clients want to transact seamlessly across regions. We have seen a trend of clients who want plug and play solutions " 2 March 2020 7:59 AM
Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford "I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says. 28 February 2020 3:05 PM
'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!' Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday. 28 February 2020 10:18 AM
View all Business
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
[VIDEO] Internet's favourite pet pals help raise funds for special needs animals Lundy the chihuahua can't walk and Herman the pigeon can't fly, and the unlikely pair are best buddies. 1 March 2020 1:16 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2). 2 March 2020 10:14 AM
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak. 29 February 2020 12:10 PM
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
View all World
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
View all Africa
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business

ABSA gearing up for client needs in transactional banking

2 March 2020 7:59 AM
by
Tags:
Absa
absa advertorial
“Clients want to transact seamlessly across regions. We have seen a trend of clients who want plug and play solutions "

Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) is stepping up its capabilities in Transactional Banking to respond to ever-changing client needs.

Yasmin Masithela, Managing Executive for Transactional Banking, says clients no longer want generic products; they are expecting customised solutions that are customer-centric and flexible to their needs.

“Clients are looking for solutions that allow them to transact seamlessly across regions. They are looking for efficient, scalable, secure and innovative solutions. We have seen a trend of clients who want plug and play solutions that are enabled through technologies such as Application Programming Interfaces (API), minimising of development of intensive integration,” she says.

“This includes enabling our online channels to allow clients to transact directly from our online platforms. This has a significant impact on integration, cost reduction and operational efficiencies and embraces a best of breed technology,” Masithela says.

Absa currently offers cash management solutions which help clients to collect and make payments securely and efficiently, across geographies. In some cases where clients experience funding gaps, the bank can assist them by providing them with trade and working capital finance and other risk mitigating solutions. In addition, we offer international trade and foreign exchange proposition in our transactional banking suites.

“We also strive to enable clients to manage their liquidity effectively and ensure there is always sufficient cash available for them to get business done. These services are enabled through our online banking platforms which we are building and enhancing, as well as our host-to-host solutions which are existent,” she says.

Absa also provides multi-product solutions tailored to the current business needs of its clients and will be focusing more on anticipating what their future needs might be as they expand. This means continuing to invest and innovate the transactional banking offering which will result in the bank providing an even more highly personalised service with insights into the specific sectors they operate in.

Masithela says Absa has invested significant resources into building a superior digital experience for hyper-connected banking across multiple channels.

‘“This includes our current focus of end-to-end process automation and integration to digitally transform customer journeys and reduce process complexity.

“Because of our Pan-African presence and our experience as a leading financial services provider on the continent, we also have the benefit of a unique understanding of the diverse transactional needs of our clients in different environments.”

Masithela says in line with CIB’s pan-African growth strategy, the bank will introduce new solutions to further strengthen its transactional banking capabilities.

“In this respect, we are introducing new propositions in the next few months which will help our focus on growth. We will be landing our single sign on portal - Absa access. This will allow clients to transact in one place in their digital framework of choice - be it online, mobile - or through a host platform, and finally through API’s in a safe environment.

“We want to offer our clients propositions that are simplified and seamless. We are focused on creating a great experience for our clients, across our transactional offerings and truly enabling our clients to grow their business through the use of our platforms.”

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : ABSA gearing up for client needs in transactional banking


2 March 2020 7:59 AM
by
Tags:
Absa
absa advertorial

More from Business

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

How to pay less income tax – a beginner’s guide

2 March 2020 10:11 AM

Monica Moodley (Old Mutual Personal Finance) discusses what’s probably, for most people, the single best way to pay less tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

julius-malema-eskom-memorandumjpeg

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

29 February 2020 9:48 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford

28 February 2020 3:05 PM

"I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town train station

'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'

28 February 2020 10:18 AM

Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Price money consumer groceries

Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?

27 February 2020 8:14 PM

Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spur-cc

Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa

27 February 2020 7:52 PM

Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200114massmartjpg

Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss

27 February 2020 7:30 PM

Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn loss

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftu march

'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts

27 February 2020 6:53 PM

''Government is speaking with forked tongue and Budget 2020 came as a shock''. Unions want to fight planned wage cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out

27 February 2020 5:57 PM

Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown

World

CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead

Local Sport

[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day

Local

EWN Highlights

S. Africans living abroad to benefit from new tax law amendments

2 March 2020 10:11 AM

Despite some flaws, SA’s parole system isn't broken - Lamola

2 March 2020 10:10 AM

Classes suspended at TUT’s Pretoria West campus due to fresh protests

2 March 2020 8:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA