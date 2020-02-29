Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged the new Eskom chief executive officer, Andre de Ruyter, to "be better" than disgraced former CEO Brian Molefe.
Parts of Sandton were turned into a sea of red during the EFF march to the Eskom head office at Megawatt Park on Friday afternoon.
The party is calling for an end to load shedding and any plans to privatise the embattled power utility.
#EFFEskomMarch Marchers made a stop at corner Rivonia and Grayston. Shortly after this however, it began pouring rain.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 28, 2020
Video: @EFFSouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/fR0v8aZYXo
De Ruyter came out to receive the EFF's memorandum of demands.
Malema thanked the Eskom chief for respecting them and "understanding that we came out in the rain".
The EFF's demands include suspending all processes underway to retrench workers.
It also wants Eskom to review power purchasing agreements with independent power producers which in their current form it says, are "designed to benefit South Africa's racist financial sector".
The memorandum gives Eskom 30 days to submit "detailed responses and plans" on the EFF demands.
More from Politics
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests
Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund?
It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured.Read More
[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday
EFF members will march to Eskom's HQ at Megawatt Park, meanwhile, coal trucks are moving into the Johannesburg business hub.Read More
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout
The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns.Read More
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'
"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison
A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.Read More
Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes
Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.Read More
[WATCH] Budget 2020 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield summarises Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 National Budget in a minute.Read More
More from Business
Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford
"I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'
Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.Read More
Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?
Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.Read More
Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa
Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year.Read More
Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss
Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn lossRead More
'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts
''Government is speaking with forked tongue and Budget 2020 came as a shock''. Unions want to fight planned wage cuts.Read More
Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out
Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'
Dennis Dykes (economic adviser for Nedbank) looks at the key positives and negatives of #Budget2020.Read More