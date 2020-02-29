Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg. 27 February 2020 6:10 PM
View all Local
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund? It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured. 28 February 2020 10:00 AM
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns. 27 February 2020 2:14 PM
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela' "It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 February 2020 11:08 AM
View all Politics
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford "I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says. 28 February 2020 3:05 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020 CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website. 26 February 2020 11:34 AM
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!' Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe. 27 February 2020 12:54 PM
View all World
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
Recalled pilchards was exported to neighbouring countries, says NRCS The canned pilchards at the centre of a widespread recall was distributed outside South Africa's borders, the regulator has confir... 25 February 2020 3:46 PM
History for the Future: "The trial that changed South Africa” In this episode, Andrew Mlangeni recounts how he travelled back to South Africa in the face of mounting tensions. 25 February 2020 1:08 PM
View all Africa
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
arrow_forward
Business

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

29 February 2020 9:48 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
EFF
Julius Malema
Andre de Ruyter
EFF march on Megawatt Park
EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged the new Eskom chief executive officer, Andre de Ruyter, to "be better" than disgraced former CEO Brian Molefe.

Parts of Sandton were turned into a sea of red during the EFF march to the Eskom head office at Megawatt Park on Friday afternoon.

The party is calling for an end to load shedding and any plans to privatise the embattled power utility.

De Ruyter came out to receive the EFF's memorandum of demands.

Malema thanked the Eskom chief for respecting them and "understanding that we came out in the rain".

Julius Malema hands over memorandum to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

The EFF's demands include suspending all processes underway to retrench workers.

It also wants Eskom to review power purchasing agreements with independent power producers which in their current form it says, are "designed to benefit South Africa's racist financial sector".

The memorandum gives Eskom 30 days to submit "detailed responses and plans" on the EFF demands.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


29 February 2020 9:48 AM
by
Tags:
Eskom
EFF
Julius Malema
Andre de Ruyter
EFF march on Megawatt Park

More from Politics

200228-ocean-view-edjpg

W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests

28 February 2020 11:00 AM

Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minibus car accident third party insurance 123rflifestyle 123rfpolitics 123rf

Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund?

28 February 2020 10:00 AM

It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

coal-trucks-move-in-to-sandtonpng

[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday

28 February 2020 7:54 AM

EFF members will march to Eskom's HQ at Megawatt Park, meanwhile, coal trucks are moving into the Johannesburg business hub.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tshwane City Hall Pretoria 123rfpolitics 123rflocal 123rf

Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout

27 February 2020 2:14 PM

The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170118joebidenjpg

'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'

27 February 2020 11:08 AM

"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200226budget1gif

It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?

27 February 2020 9:28 AM

"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

prison-inmates-smoking-tik-facebook-videopng

[VIDEO] Local inmates appear to be running a drug den inside prison

27 February 2020 8:52 AM

A video posted on a local Cape Town Facebook group shows a group of male prison inmates preparing drugs and smoking tik lollies.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190327edwardjpg

Sars boss explains why more revenue won't come from hiking taxes

27 February 2020 8:44 AM

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter discusses #Budget2020 changes to our tax system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bruce-budgetpng

[WATCH] Budget 2020 in 60 seconds with Bruce Whitfield

26 February 2020 3:31 PM

The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield summarises Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's 2020 National Budget in a minute.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Pediatrician entertaining patient children doctor medical 123rflifestyle 123rf

Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford

28 February 2020 3:05 PM

"I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town train station

'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'

28 February 2020 10:18 AM

Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Price money consumer groceries

Budget 2020 made simple: how does it impact my personal finances?

27 February 2020 8:14 PM

Wealth builder Warren Ingram on how the new budget affects you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Spur-cc

Spur to open 11 more outlets in South Africa

27 February 2020 7:52 PM

Spur releases results saying it plans to open 11 outlets in SA and 17 internationally in the second half of the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200114massmartjpg

Massmart explains store closures and retrenchments in the face of a R1.3bn loss

27 February 2020 7:30 PM

Massmart has withheld their dividend as it swings to a R1.3bn loss

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saftu march

'Blame Madiba and Mbeki for Eskom' - unions vow to fight Budget 2020 wage cuts

27 February 2020 6:53 PM

''Government is speaking with forked tongue and Budget 2020 came as a shock''. Unions want to fight planned wage cuts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out

27 February 2020 5:57 PM

Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TOKYO, JAPAN Pedestrians walk at Shibuya Crossing 123rflifestyle 123rf

How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?

27 February 2020 3:44 PM

What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Casino roulette gambling

'Govt putting all its faith in controlling wage bill like playing roulette'

27 February 2020 12:32 PM

Dennis Dykes (economic adviser for Nedbank) looks at the key positives and negatives of #Budget2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

Politics Business

'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'

Business Local

[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday

Politics

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Tazne van Wyk laid to rest

29 February 2020 10:18 AM

US reports fourth coronavirus infection of unknown origin

29 February 2020 10:07 AM

Driver escapes serious crash with just a fractured wrist

29 February 2020 8:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA