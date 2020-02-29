Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged the new Eskom chief executive officer, Andre de Ruyter, to "be better" than disgraced former CEO Brian Molefe.

Parts of Sandton were turned into a sea of red during the EFF march to the Eskom head office at Megawatt Park on Friday afternoon.

The party is calling for an end to load shedding and any plans to privatise the embattled power utility.

#EFFEskomMarch Marchers made a stop at corner Rivonia and Grayston. Shortly after this however, it began pouring rain.

De Ruyter came out to receive the EFF's memorandum of demands.

Malema thanked the Eskom chief for respecting them and "understanding that we came out in the rain".

Julius Malema hands over memorandum to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter. Image: @EFFSouthAfrica

The EFF's demands include suspending all processes underway to retrench workers.

It also wants Eskom to review power purchasing agreements with independent power producers which in their current form it says, are "designed to benefit South Africa's racist financial sector".

The memorandum gives Eskom 30 days to submit "detailed responses and plans" on the EFF demands.