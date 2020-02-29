[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Tazne van Wyk underway in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk classics with Sara-Jayne King Omny thumb
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: No1s at 1 with Sara-Jayne King on CapeTalk Classics
See full line-up
CapeTalk Classics with Sara-Jayne King
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs. 28 February 2020 11:00 AM
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg. 27 February 2020 6:10 PM
View all Local
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund? It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured. 28 February 2020 10:00 AM
Still no new Tshwane mayor after another council meeting collapse due to walkout The ANC and EFF refused to participate in the meeting to elect a new mayor until speaker Katlego Mathebe resigns. 27 February 2020 2:14 PM
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela' "It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 27 February 2020 11:08 AM
View all Politics
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
Meet Paulo de Valdoleiros, the doctor who charges only what patients can afford "I believe we come to the planet for others. We need each other. Love is not a feeling. It’s taking care of your people," he says. 28 February 2020 3:05 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
View all Business
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
CapeTalk website shortlisted for Bookmark Awards 2020 CapeTalk receives recognition at the prestigious Bookmarks Awards 2020 for the new-look website. 26 February 2020 11:34 AM
Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626 There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese. 25 February 2020 1:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights. 8 February 2020 9:28 AM
View all Sport
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Just a hippo taking a casual Sunday evening stroll to the garage shop OK Express at an Engen in St Lucia posted this video on Facebook on Sunday and it has been viewed 84,000 times already. 24 February 2020 10:17 AM
View all Entertainment
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free' Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai. 28 February 2020 11:58 AM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!' Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe. 27 February 2020 12:54 PM
View all World
View all Africa
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi. 28 February 2020 1:44 PM
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020 These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020. 28 February 2020 10:35 AM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Tazne van Wyk underway in Cape Town

29 February 2020 10:18 AM
by
Tags:
Elsies River
Tazne van Wyk
Moehydien Pangaker
Tazne van Wyk funeral service
The funeral service for the murdered eight-year-old is taking place at the United Reformed Church in Elsies River.

Little Tazne van Wyk will be laid to rest in Elsies River on Saturday.

Her body was discovered in a stormwater drain off the N1 outside Worcester last week after she'd been missing for two weeks.

Moehydien Pangaker, the man suspected of abducting and killing Tazne, is alleged to have committed the crime while he was out on parole.


29 February 2020 10:18 AM
by
Tags:
Elsies River
Tazne van Wyk
Moehydien Pangaker
Tazne van Wyk funeral service

More from Local

190528-adam-catzavelos-edjpg

Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence

28 February 2020 1:44 PM

What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200228-ocean-view-edjpg

W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests

28 February 2020 11:00 AM

Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Valentine's Day dog rose 123rflifestyle 123rf

10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020

28 February 2020 10:35 AM

These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town train station

'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'

28 February 2020 10:18 AM

Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180410landfillgif

Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed

27 February 2020 6:10 PM

The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Metrorail train Kalk Bay Station Cape Town 123rftransport 123rflocal 123rf

Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out

27 February 2020 5:57 PM

Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

claudine-shiels-and-pippa-hudsonjpg

'Abuse silences you' - Sharing the story of SA's oldest sexual abuse case

27 February 2020 4:02 PM

Claudine Shiels shares her story with a live studio audience, after publishing a memoir 45 years after the alleged abuse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

26c865b0-20c3-4e00-8941-91f1f631b599.jpg

[BREAKING NEWS]: 1 of 9 people missing at sea off Cape Town has been found

27 February 2020 3:30 PM

The person has been taken to the hospital by rescue services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

search-for-missing-men-at-seapng

Rescue operation continues for 8 still missing at sea off Cape Town

27 February 2020 1:12 PM

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon reports on the search near Bakoven after an inflatable boat capsized early Thursday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bullet hole in glass crime 123rfcrime 123rf

7 people killed in Paarl taxi violence 'caused by route invasion'

27 February 2020 1:01 PM

Bonginkosi Madikizela (MEC, Transport) is in Paarl to console grieving families and to investigate the violence gripping the town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

Politics Business

'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'

Business Local

[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday

Politics

EWN Highlights

Over 150 Strandfontein residents ill because of drinking contaminated water

29 February 2020 10:50 AM

US reports fourth coronavirus infection of unknown origin

29 February 2020 10:07 AM

Driver escapes serious crash with just a fractured wrist

29 February 2020 8:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA