[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Tazne van Wyk underway in Cape Town
Little Tazne van Wyk will be laid to rest in Elsies River on Saturday.
Her body was discovered in a stormwater drain off the N1 outside Worcester last week after she'd been missing for two weeks.
Moehydien Pangaker, the man suspected of abducting and killing Tazne, is alleged to have committed the crime while he was out on parole.
