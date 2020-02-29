[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day
The fire in the Du Toitskloof Pass area near Paarl broke out on Tuesday and is still raging between the old and new national roads.
The Cape Winelands District Municipality's (CWDM) Fire Services report the strong winds that have been hampering firefighting efforts have subsided to 20 kms an hour.
However crews are still battling the blaze in very hot conditions.
No injuries or damage to property have been reported.
The muncipality and various partners have provided firefighting teams, and a helicopter was waterbombing the area this morning.
Watch the video posted by the Drakenstein Farm Watch:
