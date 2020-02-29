Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day

29 February 2020 2:18 PM
by
Tags:
Paarl
Huguenot Tunnel
Du Toitskloof Pass
firefighting
Du Toitskloof fire
Cape Winelands District Municipality
The Cape Winelands District Municipality reports that the Huguenot tunnel has been re-opened to traffic.

The fire in the Du Toitskloof Pass area near Paarl broke out on Tuesday and is still raging between the old and new national roads.

Fire in Du Toitskloof Pass area. Image: Drakenstein Farm Watch on Facebook

The Cape Winelands District Municipality's (CWDM) Fire Services report the strong winds that have been hampering firefighting efforts have subsided to 20 kms an hour.

However crews are still battling the blaze in very hot conditions.

No injuries or damage to property have been reported.

The muncipality and various partners have provided firefighting teams, and a helicopter was waterbombing the area this morning.

Watch the video posted by the Drakenstein Farm Watch:


