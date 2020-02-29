Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town
The Uniting Reformed Church in Elsies River was filled to capacity for the funeral service of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk on Saturday.
The little girl's body was discovered in a stormwater drain off the N1 outside Worcester last week after she'd been missing for two weeks.
TV screens were set up outside the church for those who could not be accommodated inside.
#TazneVanWyk The funeral service is about to start. The church is packed on the inside. SF pic.twitter.com/91XfjXum2S— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 29, 2020
#TazneVanWyk The church along Halt Road in Elsies River is packed on the inside and outside as mourners continue to arrive for 8yo Tazne Vab Wyk’s funeral service. SF pic.twitter.com/h2cJbYvsfU— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 29, 2020
Among the dignitaries present were Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and Police Minister Bheki Cele, along with the Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata.
Little Tazne van Wyk will be laid to rest at the Modderdam Cemetery.
Moehydien Pangaker, the man suspected of abducting and killing her, is alleged to have committed the crime while he was out on parole.
"We can't just continue in saying enough is enough. We can't continue saying that my child is your child. We need drastic action from the community and the question this morning is what do we have as a community in our hands?"Ronnie Noemdoe, Family representative
More from Local
[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day
The Cape Winelands District Municipality reports that the Huguenot tunnel has been re-opened to traffic.Read More
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics
The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Tazne van Wyk underway in Cape Town
The funeral service for the murdered eight-year-old is taking place at the Uniting Reformed Church in Elsies River.Read More
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence
What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.Read More
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests
Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'
Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.Read More
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed
The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg.Read More
Eskom restores rail service power, denies Prasa in WC was singled out
Eskom temporarily cut power to the rail agency in the Western Cape because of an over-due payment. It says Prasa has now paid up.Read More
'Abuse silences you' - Sharing the story of SA's oldest sexual abuse case
Claudine Shiels shares her story with a live studio audience, after publishing a memoir 45 years after the alleged abuse.Read More