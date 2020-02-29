Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town

Tazne van Wyk. Image: @SAPoliceService

The Uniting Reformed Church in Elsies River was filled to capacity for the funeral service of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk on Saturday.

The little girl's body was discovered in a stormwater drain off the N1 outside Worcester last week after she'd been missing for two weeks.

TV screens were set up outside the church for those who could not be accommodated inside.

Among the dignitaries present were Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and Police Minister Bheki Cele, along with the Western Cape Police Commissioner Yolisa Matakata.

Bheki Cele at Tazne van Wyk funeral service. Image: @SAPoliceService

Little Tazne van Wyk will be laid to rest at the Modderdam Cemetery.

Moehydien Pangaker, the man suspected of abducting and killing her, is alleged to have committed the crime while he was out on parole.