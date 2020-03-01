Streaming issues? Report here
Buhle Madulini 2019 BW
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
19:00 - 21:00
[VIDEO] Internet's favourite pet pals help raise funds for special needs animals

Lundy the chihuahua can't walk and Herman the pigeon can't fly, and the unlikely pair are best buddies.
Lundy and Herman. Image: The Mia Foundation

Lundy and Herman have made a clean sweep of social media with the special bond they developed at the Mia Foundation in Rochester, New York.

Now the story of their differently-abled, cross-species friendship has been brought to life in a book. A portion of all sales go to the Mia Foundation, which looks after animals that have birth defects or permanent injuries.

The duo also have a new Instagram account, boasting 9,200 followers at last count.

Lundy was the recent recipient of a donated mini-walker to help him move without the use of his back legs. The little tyke still has to grow into it though.

Lundy's walker. Image: The Mia Foundation

Thousands of people want to give the two-month-old pup a home, some offering to adopt his flightless feathered friend as well.

But it's been decided to keep Lundy and Herman happily together, at the Mia Foundation


