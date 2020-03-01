[VIDEO] Internet's favourite pet pals help raise funds for special needs animals
Lundy and Herman have made a clean sweep of social media with the special bond they developed at the Mia Foundation in Rochester, New York.
Now the story of their differently-abled, cross-species friendship has been brought to life in a book. A portion of all sales go to the Mia Foundation, which looks after animals that have birth defects or permanent injuries.
The duo also have a new Instagram account, boasting 9,200 followers at last count.
Lundy was the recent recipient of a donated mini-walker to help him move without the use of his back legs. The little tyke still has to grow into it though.
Thousands of people want to give the two-month-old pup a home, some offering to adopt his flightless feathered friend as well.
But it's been decided to keep Lundy and Herman happily together, at the Mia Foundation
