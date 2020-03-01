Greenmarket Square refugees: 'Action imminent' in terms of enforcing by-laws

The City of Cape Town was granted an interim order to enforce its by-laws against refugees camped outside the Central Methodist Church in the CBD on 17 February.

The period of seven days (excluding weekends) given to verify the refugees before enforcement can be implemented, has now passed.

"Action is now imminent" says Mayco Member for Safety and Security JP Smith, although he's unable to give a time frame because that would be breaking faith with the other agencies involved.

I'm fairly confident that the situation will be resolved. It's hard to understand exactly how it will pan out but there are two dynamics to this: one is that the court enabled us to give effect to our by-laws and the second is that there is now a court interdict and not acting in accordance with it means you're also in contempt of court. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

He explains the process, which starts with the issuing of compliance notices before fines are issued

Along with that there is the more immediate relief that is achieved in terms of achieving compliance with the by-laws by ensuring that the structures are removed so that the public open space is unobstructed. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith says while he has empathy for especially the refugee children, the situation has had "crushing" consequences for businesses in the area.

He takes issue with the leadership who dealt with the refugees in bad faith.

We've got multiple businesses now literally on the verge of closing their doors, of going bankrupt as the result of the impact this has had and with that will come job losses for people who depend on that employment. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Everybody must take issue with the leadership there who purposefully brought the people under false impressions, knowing full well what was going on and when the truth was shared with them, lied about the truth and misrepresented it to the rest of the people... JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

...even as the UNHCR was saying 'no planes are coming; you are not going to be allowed legally by the host nation or any other nation to be relocated in bulk', they were telling the people 'the planes are on their way'. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Smith says it's extremely difficult to mitigate against any possible conflict if the refugees camped outside the church resist being removed.

I give you my guarantee that we are resolving this matter. How it turns out once people are removed from the sidewalk and where they go and what subsequent problems are created, that we will have to see over the next few days and we'll have to respond as effectively as possible to that. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

I have the strong impression that the leadership, especially Mr [JP] Balous has no intention of allowing the matter to be amicably or reasonably or legally resolved but he must be careful - he is now in contempt of court territory and the consequences for him might start becoming far more significant. JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

