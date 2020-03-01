Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community
"With crystal clarity, we know that he would not worship a homophobic God, and that if there is homophobia in heaven he’d rather go to hell.”
That's part of the statement released by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation after South Africa's beloved Arch was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for services to the LGBTI+ community by Outreach Africa, organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020.
Tutu was unable to attend the event himself and the award was accepted on his behalf by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.
The Nobel laureate turned 88 last October.
I send my love and blessings to all associated with Cape Town Pride 2020. I should thank you for honouring 'a decripit' and apologised for being unable to be with you in person today.Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
In its statement, the foundation went on to say that Tutu does not just abhor prejudice, philosophically:
He dedicated his life to practically supporting those who are discriminated against, victimised and/or marginalised. He has the courage to say things in ways that others might not. There are no holy grailsDesmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation
At the event, Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen issued a challenge to President Cyril Ramaphosa to make use of his chairmanship of the African Union (AU) to push for the rights of the LGBTI+ community on the continent.
More from Local
Greenmarket Square refugees: 'Action imminent' in terms of enforcing by-laws
JP Smith says it will be difficult to mitigate against conflict if the refugees resist removal and hopes common sense prevails.Read More
Thousands turn out to mourn 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town
Police minister among attendees at the Elsies River funeral service for the child whose body was found in a stormwater drain.Read More
[VIDEO] Du Toitskloof Pass fire rages for fifth day
The Cape Winelands District Municipality reports that the Huguenot tunnel has been re-opened to traffic.Read More
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics
The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] Funeral service for Tazne van Wyk underway in Cape Town
The funeral service for the murdered eight-year-old is taking place at the Uniting Reformed Church in Elsies River.Read More
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence
What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.Read More
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests
Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
'Every month, I disconnect. Within hours, Prasa pays!'
Kieno Kammies interviews Eskom's Alwie Lester, the person ultimately responsible for cutting Prasa’s power yesterday.Read More
Muizenberg landfill site 'under sustained attack', security guard killed
The City's Xanthea Limberg explains what led to the death of the security guard at the Coastal Park landfill site near Muizenberg.Read More