Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community

1 March 2020 11:14 AM
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu
Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation
Cape Town Pride 2020
LGBTI+ community
Outreach Africa
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020.

"With crystal clarity, we know that he would not worship a homophobic God, and that if there is homophobia in heaven he’d rather go to hell.”

That's part of the statement released by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation after South Africa's beloved Arch was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award for services to the LGBTI+ community by Outreach Africa, organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020.

Thousands of Capetonians are dazzling the Atlantic Seaboard as they make their way to the Green Point Urban Park for today’s CT Pride festivities. Picture: Jarita Kassen/EWN

Tutu was unable to attend the event himself and the award was accepted on his behalf by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

The Nobel laureate turned 88 last October.

I send my love and blessings to all associated with Cape Town Pride 2020. I should thank you for honouring 'a decripit' and apologised for being unable to be with you in person today.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

In its statement, the foundation went on to say that Tutu does not just abhor prejudice, philosophically:

He dedicated his life to practically supporting those who are discriminated against, victimised and/or marginalised. He has the courage to say things in ways that others might not. There are no holy grails

Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation

At the event, Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen issued a challenge to President Cyril Ramaphosa to make use of his chairmanship of the African Union (AU) to push for the rights of the LGBTI+ community on the continent.


