Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City'
It's been described as "gritty", "raw" and "a riveting exploration of the psychology of a fighter from the Mdantsane township".
Director Jahmil X.T. Qubeka's Knuckle City opened on general circuit this weekend to some packed movie houses.
The production was South Africa's entry for the International Feature Film category at the 2020 Academy Awards and won Bongile Mantsai the Best Actor Award at the 40th Durban International Film Festival.
On Weekend Breakfast, Mantsai discusses his preparation for the role of Dudu Nyakama, a down-and-out boxer who plans to re-enter the ring in a last, desperate shot at a title.
Mdantsane township in the Eastern Cape is a boxing mecca known for producing a long list of national and world champions.
Mantsai says he was amazed at how the community immersed itself in the premise of the movie, identifying with the protagonists and picking sides during the filming of a boxing match.
He faced a number of challenges during his prep, not least of which was spending two months in professional boxing training only to discover he'd been learning the wrong style.
When I went to Mdantsane the style was different - immediately they told me that I need to train again.Bongile Mantsai, Actor
The theme of (toxic) masculinity is central to the film. Africa Melane asks if watching it will help South Africans have some difficult but necessary conversations?
Every time [as an actor] you touch base on such subjects it's difficult; it's not easy.Bongile Mantsai, Actor
I think it's about time we do work that discomfits the comfort... that we talk about issues. It's about time that we don't hide stuff that we feel...Bongile Mantsai, Actor
I grew up knowing that you must be a man, you have to be strong all the time. But as we grew up we realised that we are in a situation where we don't express our feelings. It's about time that we talk about stuff; that men get heard at some point; that men talk about their problems.Bongile Mantsai, Actor
Watch the trailer for Knuckle City below:
Mantsai also talks about his fellow-cast members and their growth during the project.
Listen to the meaningful discussion below:
