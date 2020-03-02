CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead
Refilwe Moloto speaks to David Bellairs, tour Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, to find out whether the event has been impacted by COVID-19 as well as the recent scrapping of certain domestic flight routes.
Bellairs says over 30,000 entrants are expected on Sunday 8 March for the tour which remains the largest timed bike event in the world.
2,500 riders will be coming from abroad, he confirms.
As worldwide concerns are raised around holding large group events in the light of the spread of virus COVID-19, he says while the event is going ahead, this cannot be ignored.
It can't be business as usual. That would be naive of anybody to think so. We are monitoring the situation closely. Our chief medical doctor, Dr Dan Green, has been working with both local and national authorities.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
He says the race organisers have analysed where participants are coming from.
He says one Italian group cancelled last week after their insurance advised them they would not be covered in South Africa.
It is going to have an effect, I am sure of that, but 90% of participants are South African based and authorities are monitoring everyone coming in to the country.David Bellairs, Director - Cape Town Cycle Tour
He says there are no entrants inbound from China, Nigeria or Egypt, countries currently impacted by the virus.
Bellairs says the wonderful local support that sees Capetonians lining the route on the day is unlikely to be dampened in an iconic event that raises millions for charity.
Listen to the interview with David Bellairs below:
