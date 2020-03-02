'It's organised crime bringing AK-47s on construction sites'

Webster Mfebe, the CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the construction industry is being held hostage by violent, murderous thugs.

This despite the President and Finance Minister warning they will be clamping down on this illegal activity which has seen infrastructure projects valued at R27billion grind to a halt.

Webster Mfebe, the CEO of the South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors talks to Refilwe Moloto about how the construction industry is being held hostage by these people.

He says this pure criminal activity.

It is not a minor criminal activity, it is organised crime. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

It is a group of people who go on site armed at certain times with AK-47 assault rifles demanding participation in projects and if contractors refuse there are harsh consequences. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

In one instance in 2016, a black contractor who refused to comply was killed in cold blood. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

It is economic sabotage of the worst kind a national security threat. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

Guns become a necessary tool of trade to achieve these benefits that are unwarranted, that are illegal, through extortion. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

He says this needs to be handled through the Organised Crime Act.

I raised the issue of properties being torched for example in Saldanha Bay where the property was burned down. The losses were up to R75 million. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

The authorities are not playing ball, he says.

My dissatisfaction is that the National Police Commissioner's office has postponed a meeting ten times. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

He acknowledges the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has taken the issue more seriously.

This abominable action is a crime against the economy and state and must be treated seriously and expeditiously. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

He says Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been very supportive.

He responded late last year and said he regards it as the construction industry is very important...so I am not surprised he condemned it in the Budget Speech. His heart is in a good place, as well as the president, but we need to see action and send a message to criminal gangs that government will not tolerate this. Webster Mfebe, CEO - South African Forum of Civil Engineering Contractors

Listen to what Webster Mfebe has to say below: