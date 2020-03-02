Streaming issues? Report here
How to pay less income tax – a beginner’s guide

2 March 2020 10:11 AM
by
Tags:
SARS
Tax
South African Revenue Service
Old Mutual
Personal finance
ra
investing
investments
Refilwe Moloto
income tax
Sygnia Asset Management
retirement annuity
Liberty Life
pay less tax
Monica Moodley
tax deductable
10x
Monica Moodley (Old Mutual Personal Finance) discusses what’s probably, for most people, the single best way to pay less tax.

There are all sorts of tips and tricks to legally pay less tax.

For most people, the most effective way to slash their income tax liability would be to invest in a retirement annuity (or another similar vehicle such as a company pension fund).

Contributions to a retirement annuity (RA) are “tax-deductible”.

If you earn R250 000 per year and you contribute R25 000 to an RA, then you’re taxed as if you earned only R225 000.

A maximum of 27.5% of your income (or R350 000) is deductible in a year.

If you’ve contributed to an RA in this way, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) will pay a tax refund into your account every year.

(Also read: How to get a tax refund from Sars)

You can get an RA from several “asset managers” such as, for example, Liberty Life, Sygnia Asset Management, etc.

Asset manager 10X has a good explanation – aimed at beginners – on retirement annuities and how they can help you pay less tax.

Refilwe Moloto asked Monica Moodley (Legal Manager at Old Mutual Personal Finance) to elaborate.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


