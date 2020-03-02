[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Pollution has published satellite images over China with Wuhan at the centre, which show significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide over China.
Nasa argues that there is evidence that the change is at least partly related to the economic slowdown following the outbreak of coronavirus.
Images that were taken from January 1 to 20 show higher levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over the areas compared to images from February 10 to 25, where there are barely any visible traces if the yellow-brown gas traces of the gas.
The shutdown in the area around Wuhan has resulted in motor vehicles, plants, and factories spewing out far less of the noxious gas.
Pollution monitoring satellites have detected significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide over China. There is evidence that the change is at least partly related to the economic slowdown following the outbreak of coronavirus. Learn more from @NASAEarth: https://t.co/2N9GB8hfnB— NASA (@NASA) March 1, 2020
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
