[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown

2 March 2020 10:14 AM
China
NASA
Pollution
Coronavirus
Wuhan
COVID-19
Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration Pollution has published satellite images over China with Wuhan at the centre, which show significant decreases in nitrogen dioxide over China.

Nasa argues that there is evidence that the change is at least partly related to the economic slowdown following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Images that were taken from January 1 to 20 show higher levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) over the areas compared to images from February 10 to 25, where there are barely any visible traces if the yellow-brown gas traces of the gas.

The shutdown in the area around Wuhan has resulted in motor vehicles, plants, and factories spewing out far less of the noxious gas.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:


