[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday

The group of asylum-seekers forced away from the outside of the Cape Town Central Methodist Church in Greenmarket Square moved to the St Mary's Cathedral on Sunday morning.

#CTRefugees Saps and law enforcement are now forcibly removing the group JK pic.twitter.com/qndhjXwZUW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020

A group of about 100 inserted themselves at St Mary's in between two masses on Sunday morning and later occupied the church grounds as well. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Smith says the church management contacted him.

We got them to SAPS and within 30 minutes they had laid a trespassing charge and the City was able, with SAPS in charge, were able to act on that trespassing and they were removed from the church and the church premises. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

Some have returned to various homes and found alternate accommodation. Some have occupied a park in Gardens and law enforcement is dealing with it, and we will continue to monitor this as the court order is clear that they are not allowed to settle in any other open spaces. JP Smith, Mayco member for safety and security - City of Cape Town

#CTRefugees law enforcement and saps are still surrounding the St Mary’s Cathedral as the refugee group watches on - sitting on the pavement. The mattresses and other belongings left around the church are also being cleaned out. JK pic.twitter.com/30El7NYikV — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 1, 2020