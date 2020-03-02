Streaming issues? Report here
Major-General Vearey opens up about Sunday Times bribery allegation apology

2 March 2020 11:38 AM
by
Tags:
Sunday Times
Jeremy Vearey
bribery allegations
SAPS Major-General Jeremy Vearey talks to Kieno Kammies about the newspaper allegations and the apology.

The Sunday Times retracted a story it ran last year where a voice recording was used to implicate Major General Vearey allegedly soliciting a bribe from underworld figures.

Vearey was accused by suspected underworld boss Nafiz Modack of soliciting bribes.

On Sunday the newspaper ran an apology.

SAPS Major-General Jeremy Vearey talks to Kieno Kammies about the allegations and the apology.

It was on page 4 close to the very bottom of the page. Even I nearly missed it.

Major-General Jeremy Vearey - SAPS

He says this requires more than an apology, which is defined by an error, a mistake or a wrong interpretation.

What we are dealing with here is fake news as conceded that I was not the person on that tape recording.

Major-General Jeremy Vearey - SAPS

The journalist Aron Hyman deliberately misrepresented it maliciously so defamed by saying it was I.

Major-General Jeremy Vearey - SAPS

The newspaper which has a global reach on the internet embedded the audio, he adds.

Vearey and General Lincoln, who was also named, are continuing with their civil action, he says.

Vearey describes how Hyman sent an email to both his personal email address and that of SAPS provincial communication department on 10 October 2019.

He says the email stated that allegations of criminal investigations against Vearey may be the reason he was not being considered for the position of SAPS provincial commissioner.

There were, however, no case dockets at the time, he adds.

Sunday Times bureau chief Dave Chambers has told Today with Kieno Kammies that the newspaper has made its statement in the apology and declined an interview on the show.

Listen to the interview below where Veaery outlines his position in more detail:


