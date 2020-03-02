Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it?
I almost got out to hand the guy’s cigarette butt back. My wife stopped me…Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk
Cape Town’s otherwise swanky city centre gets sif when the southeaster is pumping, and the rubbish starts swirling – have you seen it?
South Africans throw away 1 000 000 000 kilograms of plastic every year – a lot of it not in the recycling bin, or even the garbage.
Littering is harmful to the environment, and our mental wellbeing.
Kieno Kammies asked Professor Roger Southall (emeritus professor of Sociology at the University of Witwatersrand) if there is a culture of littering in South Africa.
A few years ago, Southall observed that countries that rank high on the “World Happiness Index” are relatively litter-free.
…It’s a matter of education and it’s a matter of corporate behaviour… the awfulness of littering… Corporate entities display contradictory behaviour [using Woolworths as an example] … We live in a consumption-based society…Professor Roger Southall, emeritus professor of Sociology - University of Witwatersrand
It’s no big issue to take a bag with you to the supermarket…Professor Roger Southall, emeritus professor of Sociology - University of Witwatersrand
We’ve got to get people to appreciate the sheer joy of a clean environment…Professor Roger Southall, emeritus professor of Sociology - University of Witwatersrand
Throwing out a cigarette butt is grossly irresponsible… We need a culture of shaming of litterers and of prosecution of people who do litter… Municipalities must provide places where people can take their stuff.Professor Roger Southall, emeritus professor of Sociology - University of Witwatersrand
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
