Lester Kieviet
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date?

2 March 2020 6:43 PM
by
Tags:
Market
Corona
Wuhan
orona
dow jones
China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa?

China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus.

There are all kinds of consequences everywhere.

The Insol (The International Association of Restructuring, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Professionals) conference in Cape Town has been cancelled.

The world's biggest travel expo in Berlin, the ITB travel trade fair, has also been cancelled.

Is the pandemic dragging the world into its deepest recession to date?

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asked Goolam Ballim, Chief economist, Standard Bank, how serious the numbers out of China were today.

They are devastating and they have very strong echoes of what happened in 2003. We know that the Sars-episode was most acute in the second quarter of 2003. Chinese growth plunged from 11 per cent to five per cent, but then bounced back. But the bottom line is material slippage that was evident then, is now happening again. The Chinese economy is now about four times bigger than it was in 2003, in terms of its share of global GDP. China accounts for about 14% of total global imports.

Goolam Ballim, Chief economist - Standard Bank

We cannot just confine it to economic impact. We have to articulate the channels through which China will impact on the world. Trade disruption, supply chain disruption, work place disturbance, tourism, general consumer and business confidence. It's going to pass firstly through numerous channels. There will be negative feedback loops. We saw plummeting stock markets, especially in the western world. The Americans, who typically have one third of their investments in their stocks, will reflect on the loss of value and may for example withdraw their expenditure habits.

Goolam Ballim, Chief economist - Standard Bank

Such an incident translates to numerous channels with multiple negative feedback loops. China is likely to see about one and a half percentage points of growth slippage We think South Africa, at worst, could be compromised between point three and point four in growth. There's no doubt that SA is in the crosshairs. At a headline level you could argue for example we ship a lot of minerals and resources to China - we'll certainly fetch lower prices. The buffer could be the weak rand. This could bring some degree of price competitiveness to our exports. The other buffer could be lower oil prices. We are an importer. This could provide inflation relief and income gains. Small consolation, but SA will probably see petrol and diesel prices fall next month.

Goolam Ballim, Chief economist - Standard Bank
A view of Wuhan City and the Yellow Crane Tower, a landmark building. Image: 123rf.com

Listen to the full sound clip below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date?












