Stock Pick Monday - Stor-Age, Standard Bank and Shoprite

Three picks, all three local.

Owen Nkomo, Chief Executive Officer at Inkunzi Wealth Group, tells The Money Show why he chose the shares of the week.

It's a tough time in the property space. One wants to pick the stocks that have shown resilience. Given the difficult environment, we'll see lots of companies downsizing and you will see more customers looking for Stor-Age's facilities Owen Nkomo Chief Executive Officer - Inkunzi Wealth Group

Given the composition of Standard Bank's revenues and given the fact that we see a lot of international banks closing shop, I believe that when things turn around Standard Bank will be picking up the market share that they leave behind. Owen Nkomo Chief Executive Officer - Inkunzi Wealth Group

In the next few years when things settle down, I do think Shoprite is going to look much better. It's a good time to be getting into this one. Owen Nkomo Chief Executive Officer - Inkunzi Wealth Group

