Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:10
News focus: Foreign nationals in limbo after being moved from ct churches
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Patrick Matenga - Forum member at Unifam
Today at 20:25
Business Unboring with Andrew Thompson: This is the way online shops in South Africa get you to spend more
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 20:48
REPLAY: The impact of COVID-19 on major sporting events around the globe
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
Viewpoint: I chose to be sterilised at age 29
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Carmen Williams - Freelance writer and social media manager at Media24
Today at 21:31
How the Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement empowers women
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Pekeur - Co-founder at Ubuntu Rural Women and Youth Movement
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No COVID-19 positive South Africans allowed to board plane home from Wuhan A special government task team has unveiled its plan to bring home more than 100 SA citizens currently living in Wuhan. 2 March 2020 8:00 AM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Tutu honoured for lifetime service to LGBTI+ community Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the organisers of Cape Town Pride 2020. 1 March 2020 11:14 AM
View all Local
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet' Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali. 2 March 2020 1:45 PM
[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday JP Smith says church management laid trespassing charge and the court order prohibits the asylum seekers settling in any open spac... 2 March 2020 10:53 AM
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill. 29 February 2020 9:48 AM
View all Politics
Stock Pick Monday - Stor-Age, Standard Bank and Shoprite Take a look at the three favourite stocks of the week. 2 March 2020 7:39 PM
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo on the AYO investment. 2 March 2020 7:11 PM
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date? China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa? 2 March 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it? Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits). 2 March 2020 12:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19? What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker. 27 February 2020 3:44 PM
The playing field still isn't levelled - Jonty Rhodes on cricket transformation Proteas legend Jonty Rhodes says he can't deny that he was a beneficiary of white privilege from a cricket selection perspective. 10 February 2020 6:39 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Business
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights

2 March 2020 3:12 PM
by
Tags:
Personal finance
Renting
Property
Pippa Hudson
landlord
tenant
Marlon Shevelew
letting
Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Rental Housing Act
Rental Housing Tribunal
Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates.

The “Rental Housing Act” regulates the relationship between landlords and tenants.

It also creates a mechanism (the “Rental Housing Tribunal”) to enforce the rights of landlords and tenants and to resolve disputes.

Pippa Hudson interviewed property attorney Marlon Shevelew.

Shevelew discussed the Rental Housing Act and answers a couple of listeners’ questions about renting and letting such as improving your odds of successfully applying for rental accommodation, rights of landlords and tenants, how worthwhile it is to approach the Rental Housing Tribunal, etc.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


2 March 2020 3:12 PM
by
Tags:
Personal finance
Renting
Property
Pippa Hudson
landlord
tenant
Marlon Shevelew
letting
Marlon Shevelew and Associates
Rental Housing Act
Rental Housing Tribunal

More from MyMoney Online

Retirement planning personal finance 123rfpersonalfinance 123rflifestyle 123rf

How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula

2 March 2020 2:26 PM

Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tax-e-filing-tax-refund-claim-SARS-taxpayer-paper-work-123rf

How to pay less income tax – a beginner’s guide

2 March 2020 10:11 AM

Monica Moodley (Old Mutual Personal Finance) discusses what’s probably, for most people, the single best way to pay less tax.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

black-family-house-for-sale-sold-property-household-investment-bond-rent-123rf

Earn below R22 000? You may qualify for a housing subsidy of up to R121 626

25 February 2020 1:12 PM

There’s a government subsidy you may not have heard about. Abongile Nzelenzele interviews 1Life’s Katharine Liese.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

piggy-bank-coins-money-budget-savings-personal-finance-123rf

The safest investment in South Africa guarantees returns that beat inflation

25 February 2020 10:34 AM

This boring yet brilliant investment is safer than money in the bank and often more lucrative.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

credit-score-poor-healthy-personal-finances-money-debt-123rf

Late school fees, underpaying by cents… little things smash your credit profile

24 February 2020 11:31 AM

Financial Planner Gerald Mwandiambira on how important a credit profile is and the surprising little things that affect it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

help-drowningjpg

Drowning in debt? Two legal ways of clawing your way out of bondage…

18 February 2020 2:35 PM

South Africans are getting deeper into debt. Ismail Lagardien interviews Sylvia Walker, a financial planner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

broken-heart-broke-money-coins-finances-love-relationship-divorce-break-up-123rf

How much should couples know about each others' money?

14 February 2020 2:35 PM

For most people, it's not easy to talk about money with a partner. Financial planner Sylvia Walker has advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

household-bills-debt-expenses-money-finances-black-young-couple-worried-123rf

South Africa’s middleclass is drowning in debt and getting poorer and poorer

10 February 2020 1:49 PM

The weak economy is "pushing people back into poverty from the middleclass", according to Debt Rescue CEO Neil Roets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

house-mortgage-bond-home-rent-family-123rf

Get a risk-free, tax-free return of 10% on a fully accessible investment

10 February 2020 12:53 PM

Personal finance expert Paul Theron (CFP) discusses saving in an “access bond” and why it’s a near no-brainer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

group-of-seven-g7-countries-economy-summit-123rf

Can’t or won’t emigrate? Stay in SA while your money makes money abroad

10 February 2020 10:11 AM

Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer (Head of Personal Investments at Coronation Fund Managers) discuss offshore investing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula

Business Lifestyle

[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday

Local Politics

'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'

Business Politics

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa ‘saddened’ by EC bus crash that claimed at least 25 lives

2 March 2020 7:39 PM

PIC fires head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo over Ayo deal

2 March 2020 7:16 PM

No load shedding on Monday evening but possibility remains high - Eskom

2 March 2020 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA