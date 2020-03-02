Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights

The “Rental Housing Act” regulates the relationship between landlords and tenants.

It also creates a mechanism (the “Rental Housing Tribunal”) to enforce the rights of landlords and tenants and to resolve disputes.

Pippa Hudson interviewed property attorney Marlon Shevelew.

Shevelew discussed the Rental Housing Act and answers a couple of listeners’ questions about renting and letting such as improving your odds of successfully applying for rental accommodation, rights of landlords and tenants, how worthwhile it is to approach the Rental Housing Tribunal, etc.

