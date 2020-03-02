PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo

The Public Investment Corporation has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments Fidelis Madavo.

The Money Show interviewed Pauli van Wyk, investigative journalist at Daily Maverick, for more background information.

It's been over a year. He was suspended in January 2018. He is one of four tainted by this Iqbal Survé Ayo technologies deal. From reports from journalists and what we know so far it seems as if there's been some sort of corrosion or working together in order to make this PIC deal viable and happen. The report tells us that there was gross misconduct. It says a disciplinary recommended that they were relieved from their duties. It all seems very euphemistically put if we talk about 4.3 billion rand in PIC money. It seems to be a serious disregard for approval processes and transactions that should not have been concluded. Pauli van Wyk, Daily Maverick

Survé's editors and writers say there was nothing wrong with the deal and that he has been found not guilty by the commission that's investigating the PIC. Pauli van Wyk, Daily Maverick

The commission's report is with the president and he said during his State of the Nation speech he would release it very soon. The PIC and treasury officials are very tight-lipped. The disciplinary report is already in the PIC's hands and they've also been tight-lipped. Pauli van Wyk, Daily Maverick

A screengrab of executive head of listed investments Fidelis Madavo giving evidence at the PIC Inquiry on 22 January 2019.

