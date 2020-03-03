At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt

(Also read: 'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet')

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at Cosatu's May Day rally. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

President Cyril Ramaphosa took heat at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Monday.

Unions are up in arms over Government’s intention to slash its bloated wage bill by R160 billion over the next three years.

Civil servants, on average, earn 40% more today in real terms than 12 years ago despite no increase in productivity, according to National Treasury.

Ramaphosa reportedly offered no justification for Government’s handling of the issue.

Unions and the ANC’s national working committee spoke about SAA without appearing to come to any conclusions as to how the money-pit airline could be saved.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali about his engagement with Government at Nedlac and Government’s intention to cut its huge wage bill to size.

We did not have any discussions with the president yesterday with regards to the wage bill… We mainly discussed SAA… Issues of salaries can’t be discussed in forums without authority to conclude an agreement. We insist anything dealing with wages must go through the public sector bargaining council… Bheki Ntshalintshali, secretary-general - Cosatu

The government knew a very long time ago… where they needed to cut… the just ticked a box saying they did consult, they did not! Bheki Ntshalintshali, secretary-general - Cosatu

Three years ago, trade unions wanted to negotiate a one-year deal… Labour made compromises… In future, don’t trust any agreement the Government goes into… The private sector, at least, is brave enough to honour their agreements. Bheki Ntshalintshali, secretary-general - Cosatu

We don’t know what Government is proposing… We are waiting! Bheki Ntshalintshali, secretary-general - Cosatu

