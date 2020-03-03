Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:33
Science & Tech - Egg Freezing Technology for Cancer Patients
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Paul le Roux - specialist in reproductive medicine at Cape Fertility Clinic
Today at 14:07
Family Matters - Transracial Adoption
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Bridget Masango - Shadow Minister - Social Development
Debbie Wybrow - Attorney and Founding Director of Wandisa
Isi Hayim - Adoptive Parent
Today at 14:50
World Hearing Day - UWC SignSupport App for the Deaf
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Hugo Vaughan - SignSupport Project Manager
Today at 15:10
Stats SA release latest GDP figures
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Joe De Beer - Stats SA’s deputy director-general for economic statistics
Today at 15:20
The coronavirus scenarios and the need to create a shared destiny
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Clem Sunter - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 15:40
Our prisons are failing – they need to become correctional facilities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justice Edwin Cameron - Judge at Constitutional Court
Today at 15:50
Rosamund Lupton on her new book 'Three Hours'
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rosamund Lupton - Author
Today at 16:10
Stats SA's latest GDP figures - what does this all mean?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nazmeera Moola - Head of Investments at Investec Asset Management
Today at 16:20
Lord's Taverners touch down in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Still a role for flu vaccine
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Wolfgang Preiser
Today at 17:46
The Ocean View ladies Cycling Squad take part in Cape Town Cycle race 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mastoera Esterhuizen - Communities Wellness Solutions
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt

3 March 2020 9:33 AM
by
Tags:
Cosatu
ANC
Cyril Ramaphosa
Nedlac
Tito Mboweni
Labour
Wage bill
Bheki Ntshalintshali
National Economic Development and Labour Council
Public Sector Wage Bill
labour unions
government wage bill
2020 Budget Speech
Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.

(Also read: 'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet')

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa at Cosatu's May Day rally.

President Cyril Ramaphosa took heat at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Monday.

Unions are up in arms over Government’s intention to slash its bloated wage bill by R160 billion over the next three years.

Civil servants, on average, earn 40% more today in real terms than 12 years ago despite no increase in productivity, according to National Treasury.

Ramaphosa reportedly offered no justification for Government’s handling of the issue.

Unions and the ANC’s national working committee spoke about SAA without appearing to come to any conclusions as to how the money-pit airline could be saved.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali about his engagement with Government at Nedlac and Government’s intention to cut its huge wage bill to size.

We did not have any discussions with the president yesterday with regards to the wage bill… We mainly discussed SAA… Issues of salaries can’t be discussed in forums without authority to conclude an agreement. We insist anything dealing with wages must go through the public sector bargaining council…

Bheki Ntshalintshali, secretary-general - Cosatu

The government knew a very long time ago… where they needed to cut… the just ticked a box saying they did consult, they did not!

Bheki Ntshalintshali, secretary-general - Cosatu

Three years ago, trade unions wanted to negotiate a one-year deal… Labour made compromises… In future, don’t trust any agreement the Government goes into… The private sector, at least, is brave enough to honour their agreements.

Bheki Ntshalintshali, secretary-general - Cosatu

We don’t know what Government is proposing… We are waiting!

Bheki Ntshalintshali, secretary-general - Cosatu

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


