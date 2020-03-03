[VIDEO] Heartwarming local song shines light on Masi and the struggle for a home
It's a township in Cape Town which was first known as Site 5 and then renamed Masiphumelele which is Xhosa for "let us succeed."
Located between Kommetjie, Capri Village and Noordhoek there's now a song written about it called 'Masi'- which is all about the housing backlog in the suburb.
It is composed and performed by Cape Town guitarist and songwriter Paul de Villiers, featuring the talented Robin Auld, Nhoza Sitsholwana and Derek Craig.
It was filmed in Masiphumelele by Shaun Cameron and produced by Shoreline Songs.
Pippa Hudson chats Paul about the song which focuses on the housing backlog in Masi.
His inspiration?
I have a domestic worker names Patricia who has waited 10 years with her name on a waiting list. It's all happening now as her house is part of a new batch built, so that is very exciting.Paul de Villiers, Cape Town songwriter and guitarist
In spite of the hardships, Masi is a happy place and that was inspirational for writing the song.Paul de Villiers, Cape Town songwriter and guitarist
Take a listen to the interview below:
Watch the beautiful video below:
