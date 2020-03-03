W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families
Kieno Kammies speaks Robert Mcdonald, Head of Western Cape Social Development about the plight of children in the removal of refugees in Cape Town city centre over the past few days..
RELATED: [VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday
Mcdonald says the department assessed people's individual circumstances and whether there were children who would need to be brought into the Child Protection system
Our social workers have been part of the team at the Salt River Hall where the foreign nationals were brought for assessment and to get asylum-seeker status and the social worker team did professional assessments.Robert Mcdonald, Head - Western Cape Social Development
The Children's Act empowers the Department of Social Development to remove children from families where they are being abused or neglected, but this was not the case he says.
Doing so in this or any instance is quite traumatic for the child and for the family...so the Act says the first consideration is the best interests of the child.Robert Mcdonald, Head - Western Cape Social Development
The department legal advisors and social workers advise children can be removed from the situation but it would not be done unless entirely necessary.
They found that the majority of people...had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. They also found there were no children that needed to be removed from families due to neglect or abuse.Robert Mcdonald, Head - Western Cape Social Development
He says the South African Police Services (SAPS) suggested to the social development department on Monday night that a place be found for the women and children.
He says the department discussed with SAPS the outcome of families being detained for more than a night in cells.
We told the police if this was the case we would consider removing children to a place of safety because we do not want children to spend long periods in the cells.Robert Mcdonald, Head - Western Cape Social Development
But added that of the families are kept together in cells in large numbers of asylum-seekers, that would not be a violation of the Children's Act.
It is a difficult legal situation, but the Children's Act is very clear...and we would not want to separate the children from families unduly.Robert Mcdonald, Head - Western Cape Social Development
Questions have been raised about who is responsible for housing the remaining refugees, and criticisms have been raised that City and national government are passing the buck.
The asylum process is a lengthy one, he says, and could take years to resolve.
A large portion of the original group has been helped to reintegrate into communities, he says.
The remaining group may also become more inclined to accept that kind of assistance.Robert Mcdonald, Head - Western Cape Social Development
Listen to the interview below:
On Monday Alan Storey, ordained Methodist minister serving through the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town spoke to John Maytham about the refugees' move to a second church.
Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town JP Smith and EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm give updates on Monday afternoon:
