South Africa received 244 000 fewer tourists in 2019 than in 2018

South African tourism is tanking.

The country received 60 000 fewer African tourists in 2019, despite the Continent’s economic growth rate exceeding 4%.

In total, 244 000 fewer tourists visited our shores last year compared to the year before.

Visitors to romantic Cape Town.

The rules around unabridged birth certificates changed late last year, so the expected impact will only clearly reflect in the numbers for 2020.

There will, however, be no escaping the impact of coronavirus Covid-19.

Tourist numbers from these countries grew in 2019:

United Kingdom (+1.2% to 436 000, South Africa’s largest source of tourists)

Saudi Arabia (+34%)

Brazil (+9.5%)

Uganda (+8.1%)

New Zealand (+7.9%)

Mexico (+7.5%)

Kenya (+3.9%)

Tourist numbers from these countries fell in 2019:

USA (South Africa’s second-largest source of tourists fell by 0.8%)

Germany (-6%)

France (-11.4%)

China (-3.9% to 93 000)

Nigeria (-27%)

Ghana (-12%)

DRC (-6%)

Refilwe Moloto asked Jabulani Debedu (Senior Consultant for the Tourism Specialist Unit at BDO South Africa) to explain the numbers.

The reduction is largely from the African continent, mainly due to xenophobic attack in August… [African tourists] are typically high-spenders… Jabulani Debedu, Senior Consultant for the Tourism Specialist Unit - BDO South Africa

The loss to the economy [of receiving 244 000 fewer tourists] is about R6 billion… Jabulani Debedu, Senior Consultant for the Tourism Specialist Unit - BDO South Africa

Tourist arrivals from Brazil have doubled in five years… Growth from New Zealand is due to changes in the visa requirement… we saw an immediate bounce… Jabulani Debedu, Senior Consultant for the Tourism Specialist Unit - BDO South Africa

Listen to the interview in the audio below.