'They're keeping evacuation details under wraps so we can't spill it to media'

3 March 2020 11:54 AM
by
Tags:
Coronavirus
Wuhan
South African in Wuhan
COVID-19
South African Amy Pittaway, a teacher in Wuhan speaks to Kieno Kammies about the latest information regarding repatriation plans.

They're keeping evacuation details under wraps so we can't spill it to the media.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

They are quite hush-hush about it, understandable because when the Americans landed they were bombarded with press and people who did not want them in the country.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

On Monday night she filled in the forms with personal details and all her bags are packed.

We need to make sure we can jump when they say jump - so we need to make sure our bags are packed and our passports are ready, and that they have notice of what car we are driving in to the airport.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

She says the questionnaire asks if government assistance is required for airport transport.

The Chinese introduced special taxies to help those who still need to get to work, but she says it is difficult to book one.

She says once she has been through quarantine in South Africa and spent a few weeks with her family, she plans to return to China to continue working.

I will return to China.

Amy Pittaway, South African living in Wuhan

Listen to the interview below:


