[BREAKING NEWS] South Africa’s economy slips into recession yet again
South Africa’s economy slipped into its third recession since the dawn of democracy in 1994.
The country’s GDP shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019 following a decline of 0.8% in the third quarter.
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
More from Business
South Africa received 244 000 fewer tourists in 2019 than in 2018
About 60 000 fewer tourists from the rest of Africa came here in 2019. Refilwe Moloto interviews Jabulani Debedu (BDO SA).Read More
Enjoy cheaper fuel prices from midnight before fuel tax hike kicks in next month
The weaker rand was more than offset by oil prices that have fallen by around 30% since early in January.Read More
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt
Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.Read More
Stock Pick Monday - Stor-Age, Standard Bank and Shoprite
Take a look at the three favourite stocks of the week.Read More
PIC terminates contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo
PIC has terminated the employment contract of Executive Head of Listed Investments, Fidelis Madavo, on the AYO investment.Read More
Is the coronavirus dragging the world into its deepest recession to date?
China's factories had a historically terrible month because of the coronavirus. How will this impact the world, and South Africa?Read More
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights
Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates.Read More
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula
Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement.Read More
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'
Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali.Read More
How to pay less income tax – a beginner’s guide
Monica Moodley (Old Mutual Personal Finance) discusses what’s probably, for most people, the single best way to pay less tax.Read More