Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival
The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t protect against Covid-19.
Nevertheless, it can play a vital role as South Africa prepares for the inevitable arrival of the new coronavirus, writes Stellenbosch University virologist Professor Wolfgang Preiser in Daily Maverick.
Fewer flu cases will lessen the load on our healthcare system when Covid-19 hits while those with flu may be suspected of having contracted covid-19, taking up resources and necessitating quarantine.
In an average year, 11 000 South African die from flu.
(For more detail, read Preiser's article "Letter to the Editor: Still a role for flu vaccine").
