[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA
Another young child murdered, allegedly by somebody out on parole. At 5:05 this afternoon I’ll be speaking to retired Constitutional Court Judge Edward Cameron about how our prison system is failing the country.John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
Click here to listen to the interview [scheduled for 5:05 pm].
