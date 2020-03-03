Is system biased against cross-cultural adoption and why no 'reliable' stats?
Amendments have been proposed to the Children's Amendment Bill of 2019 and there's been speculation that government actually wants to stop cross-cultural adoption.
Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Social Development Bridget Masango says they don't have reliable figures for children stuck in the system, but it may be in the region of 8-million for youngsters up to the age of six.
It's also said that 3,000 kids are abandoned in South Africa in any given year (given that would be the figure for children who actually survive).
The figures are quite staggering of how many children are not in a family at the moment.Bridget Masango, Shadow minister of Social Development - DA
We were told in a presentation South Africa has no less than 8-million children between the ages of zero and six... I can't give you a reliable number, but those are the number we are talking about as it were.Bridget Masango, Shadow minister of Social Development - DA
The talk that we have today - one hopes that it will actually say to South Africa, 'let's all get together to make sure that the best interests of a child, which is paramount according to the Children's Act of 2005, is actually taking place'.Bridget Masango, Shadow minister of Social Development - DA
Also part of the conversation is Debbie Wybrow, an attorney and founder of the child protection agency Wandisa.
She says, against the background of an "outstanding" Constitution, the proposed amendments are "quite horrific":
Not only in terms of the gaps and the things that have been left out, but also the inconsistency with policy and things that could have gone so much further...Debbie Wybrow, Attorney and founder of Wandisa Adoption Agency
I feel very strongly and passionately that our priority and focus as civil society and as government should be on what is best for those [parentless] children.Debbie Wybrow, Attorney and founder of Wandisa Adoption Agency
She believes where everything comes unglued is at the stage of implementation of policy, where officials trip over their own bias.
Wybrow says children who do end up actually getting through that process of adoption, have been exposed to repeated trauma.
It's at different magistrate's courts; it's at different levels of social development; it's at Home Affairs; it's where there's not a will within the individual to place a child first. Reliance is then rather placed on their own discriminatory preferences whether it be race, culture, age, gender...Debbie Wybrow, Attorney and founder of Wandisa Adoption Agency
The fabric of society as we know it has definitely disintegrated and we all need to step up to the plate.Debbie Wybrow, Attorney and founder of Wandisa Adoption Agency
Prospective adoptive parent and clinical psychologist Isi Hayim also shares his story.
Echoing Wybrow's view, he says the Constitution and the act say one thing about the interests of the child but when one embarks on the journey of adoption, what you are faced with is "the most extraordinary" obstacles.
We were told that they'd opened up the potential [with previous amendments] for cross-cultural adoptions... and for widows, single people... because they'd realised there were many children who had been abandoned. And so many people embarked on that process only to find that in fact doors were being shut...Isi Hayim, Prospective adoptive parent
There was double messaging... Children had already come into our homes and we'd started the process and the children suffered terribly.Isi Hayim, Prospective adoptive parent
Masango notes the adoption process is driven by the Constitution which says every person in the country is a South African and she's not aware of any clause in the law which stipulatess you cannot adopt across the colour line.
Listen to the in-depth discussion below:
