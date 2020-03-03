It's official - recession again - what now?
Whether it's a technical recession or a real recession, or something that feels like a recession - if the economy is not growing, none of us want to expand our enterprises.
Ten-point-three million people in South Africa cannot find a job.
You don't improve that situation without growth.
Gina Schoeman, economist at Citibank, is on the line to The Money Show.
It's not so much about whether it's a technical recession or whether we got there by a few decimals or not - it's the mere fact that for five years in a row the economy has grown below population growth - so for five years running everybody has been getting poorer. That lack of confidence; the social unrest.Gina Schoeman, economist - Citibank Global Economics team
We need to be really careful here; we've really lost growth momentum. The last decade we've just come out of is well below the averages of previous decades. You can see how broadly based the deterioration is.Gina Schoeman, economist - Citibank Global Economics team
With coronavirus we risk falling into negative growth for 2020. Our growth numbers are coming in well below expectations. The risk is starting to build that we could very well get an earlier rate cut in South Africa. We need to watch what other emerging markets do very closely and of course how the markets respond to the coronavirus going forward over the next couple of weeks,Gina Schoeman, economist - Citibank Global Economics team
LiIsten to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : It's official - recession again - what now?
