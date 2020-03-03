SA bank misses earnings target
Nedbank has dropped to its weakest level in more than four years.
According to the bank, recession-like conditions in South Africa pushed it to a decline in full-year earnings.
When we wrote our commentary that we put out this morning, we said recessionary-like conditions. We did not know that the GDP numbers would print negative for Q4. It's a really tough environment for our customers. We see our corporate customers' profits are under pressure; we see insolvency increasing. On the retail side, disposable income is under pressure, people spend less and they have less money to pay their loans.Mike Brown, Chief Executive Officer - Nedbank
if you look at the seven per cent drop we had in profitability, we were disappointed. We would have expected in this environment for earnings to be closer to flat year-on-year. About two per cent of that drop is attributable to hyperinflation accounting in Zimbabwe. The second thing we saw play out was a reduction in our private equity earnings. Finally; the increase in bad debts. A cyclical increase in bad debts. We did have a poor collection in our motor finance. In our CIB business there were three exposures that were already on our watchlists, that collectively cost us about two to three per cent earnings.Mike Brown, Chief Executive Officer - Nedbank
Demand for credit is relatively stable. We have not dramatically changed our credit granting criteria over the last two years or so.Mike Brown, Chief Executive Officer - Nedbank
Listen to the entire interview below.
This article first appeared on 702 : SA bank misses earnings target
