Help music project continue providing a safe learning space after pupil's murder The Hout Bay Music Project tragically lost another of its pupils when 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found murdered last week. 3 March 2020 5:39 PM
Is system biased against cross-cultural adoption and why no 'reliable' stats? Pippa Hudson hosts an in-depth discussion on the proposed amendments to the laws governing adoption in South Africa. 3 March 2020 4:20 PM
[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA Yet another young child has been murdered, allegedly by somebody out on parole. Listen to John Matham at just after five. 3 March 2020 2:45 PM
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately. 3 March 2020 11:28 AM
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali. 3 March 2020 9:33 AM
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news. 3 March 2020 7:49 PM
SA bank misses earnings target One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions. 3 March 2020 7:20 PM
It's official - recession again - what now? When the economy is hit by contraction for two consecutive quarters, that's recession. 3 March 2020 6:34 PM
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
How much you need to retire: Stellenbosch University devises a new formula Elze-Mari Roux (Dept of Business Management) explains the new approach to calculating how much you should save towards retirement. 2 March 2020 2:26 PM
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good

The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news.

The number of South African private sector organisations that experienced crime actually went down and that's the good news.

The trouble is those that are committing the crimes, are greedier than ever before.

The cost of white collar crime is rising.

While the totals come down, the type of crime has become more sophisticated. The level of the people involved is reeling more towards the senior management of the organisation.

Trevor White, partner - PwC Forensic Services

I think in many instances it starts off with them thinking they can fill a small hole by doing something not quite right in one year. The next year it does not go according to plan and there's that hole to fill plus another bigger hole. Very quickly it's not just wrong accounting, it becomes fraud. As a result, they get into a cycle. Now, with the economic downturn, the level of manoeuvre becomes reduced.

Trevor White, partner - PwC Forensic Services

In some instances people are just plain greedy but in other instances it's all about ego. They promised the market something and they'll do whatever it takes to deliver that number.

Trevor White, partner - PwC Forensic Services

This article first appeared on 702 : White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good


