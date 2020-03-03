White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good

The number of South African private sector organisations that experienced crime actually went down and that's the good news.

The trouble is those that are committing the crimes, are greedier than ever before.

The cost of white collar crime is rising.

While the totals come down, the type of crime has become more sophisticated. The level of the people involved is reeling more towards the senior management of the organisation. Trevor White, partner - PwC Forensic Services

I think in many instances it starts off with them thinking they can fill a small hole by doing something not quite right in one year. The next year it does not go according to plan and there's that hole to fill plus another bigger hole. Very quickly it's not just wrong accounting, it becomes fraud. As a result, they get into a cycle. Now, with the economic downturn, the level of manoeuvre becomes reduced. Trevor White, partner - PwC Forensic Services

In some instances people are just plain greedy but in other instances it's all about ego. They promised the market something and they'll do whatever it takes to deliver that number. Trevor White, partner - PwC Forensic Services

