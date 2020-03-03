Help music project continue providing a safe learning space after pupil's murder

The Hout Bay community is in mourning after Friday's discovery of the body of 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse, a talented young music student.

Sibusiso Dakuse. Picture: @KronendalMusicAcademy/Facebook

His alleged killer, 23-year-old basketball coach Marvin Minnaar, was arrested on the same day day 8-year-old murder victim Tazne van Wyk was laid to rest in Elsies River.

Sibusiso had recently joined the Hout Bay Music Project and is the fourth of its students to have been killed in the last three years.

John Maytham speaks to project director Leanne Dollman.

I think children all over South Africa are so at risk to violence, drugs, alcohol, so many issues... But at the moment things seem to have escalated, don't they? Leanne Dollman, Director - Hout Bay Music Project

I was having a looking at a video of Sibusiso reciting a poem... and he looked like he was a vibrant, excited, passionate, involved, hopeful young man? John Maytham, Afternoon Drive host

He was so talented that we'd already asked him to sing a solo at a wedding and then a second gig... in March. He hadn't been at the project very long but but he'd already made an impact. Leanne Dollman, Director - Hout Bay Music Project

Dollman expands on the reasons for starting the Hout Bay Music Project in 2003, which include providing a safe extra-mural space for local kids.

We formed a trust and we have music lessons, life skills and meals daily - every afternoon. Leanne Dollman, Director - Hout Bay Music Project

She says the project has been struggling to find the necessary resources, particularly during the past year.

There's a huge need for us to provide more teachers - people who are appropriate to work with children and appropriate activities to keep the children engaged. Leanne Dollman, Director - Hout Bay Music Project

Everyone can help in different ways to fulfill the needs of these children she says, whether it's through giving your time as a volunteer, donating funds or providing skills like counselling and music teaching.

Our main aim at the Hout Bay Music Project at the moment is to raise tuition fees so that we can teach children string instruments... singing and drumming so that they can have the opportunity to perform and skills they can use later in life. Leanne Dollman, Director - Hout Bay Music Project

More info on the project can be found on their website www.houtbaymusic.org.

Dollman can also be reached via email at hbmusic@telkomsa.net.

