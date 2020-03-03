Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system
As South Africa reels from the latest murder of a child allegedly by a criminal out on parole, retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron has penned a piece titled Our prisons are failing: They need to become correctional facilities.
RELATED: Tazne van Wyk's alleged killer had been 'watching' her school for a week
In January, Cameron took up the post of Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.
"Are these [prisons] conducive spaces for rehabilitation, or pointless and punitive institutions?"
He expands on his argument on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham, saying the fact that "monsters" are being let out on parole means the system is not working.
Justice Cameron says this does not mean we shouldn't have parole - we do need parole, because it is earned.
There are prisoners inside who have acquired useful occupations... Recently I saw the wonderful workshops at Zonderwater [Correctional Facility]... He's only got 28 staff members; he needs 62.Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
I was arguing that we should actually give him more staff members to train people better, to make them useful members of society.Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
He talks about a systemic failure, saying we have got to make the system work.
We can make it work!Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
Justice Cameron draws a parallel with the despair that accompanied Aids in South Africa in the early 2000s and how that was turned around.
We had a president who said we couldn't do it. We had a health minister who said... people don't have watches; they can't tell the time; how are they going to take their ARVs? Wrong, wrong, wrong!Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
[Now] we've got the world's most complex and most successful publicly provided anti-retroviral treatment programme...Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
We look in despair at our parole system, but we can fix it.Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
He raises the idea of the bracelet system, using the example of Tazne van Wyk's killer who might have thought twice if he knew he could be traced immediately.
Why do we not have a good bracelet system? Corruption.Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
We have to properly surveil people we are considering for parole. We've got to look after them after they get out on parole; there's got to be a parole officer who checks on them and sees what they're doingRetired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
There's no doubt that monsters have been let out on parole and I apologise for that as inspecting judge of prisons. I apologise for it as a lawyer and as a human being and as a South African with a voice and with an income... but we can fix it and we have to.Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
Cameron expresses confidence in Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, saying "he means business".
I'm angry and frightened as well; we all are. We want action, but the action we're taking isn't the right action.Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
One thing we've got to do is to know that we're not going to stop crime by locking up people forever and throwing away the key.Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
The way we stop crime is to detect it, to track down the criminals and prosecute them. That means we've got to get the police services and crime intelligence and detective services working and keep police personnel properly motivated.Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services
Listen to retired judge Cameron's impassioned argument:
More from Politics
W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families
W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately.Read More
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free
One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.Read More
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt
Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.Read More
'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'
Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali.Read More
[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday
JP Smith says church management laid trespassing charge and the court order prohibits the asylum seekers settling in any open space.Read More
Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill.Read More
W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests
Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
Will mooted compulsory third party insurance rescue indebted Road Accident Fund?
It is currently estimated that between 65 and 70% of the 12 million registered vehicles in South Arica are not insured.Read More
[WATCH] Coal trucks rumbling into Sandton on Friday
EFF members will march to Eskom's HQ at Megawatt Park, meanwhile, coal trucks are moving into the Johannesburg business hub.Read More
More from Opinion
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival
The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser.Read More
Cape Town’s CBD is disgusting when wind blows litter around – have you seen it?
Littering is awful, but seemingly in our culture. Kieno Kammies interviews Roger Southall (Sociology, Wits).Read More
Racism must be criminalised! – EFF on Adam Catzavelos suspended sentence
What worked in the favour of Adam Catzavelos was the testimony of Seth Mazibuko, says EWN’s Ayanda Nyathi.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
How will 'unbelievably dense' Tokyo handle the Olympics in the Time of Covid-19?
What will happen if the IOC pulls the plug on the Tokyo Olympics? Pippa Hudson interviews sports scientist Dr Ross Tucker.Read More
Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'
Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe.Read More
It all now hinges on this: Can Govt deliver on its promise to cut its wage bill?
"It’s now all predicated on saving R160bn in public sector wages. Are we going to keep to our promises?" asks Judge Dennis Davis.Read More
Can Independent Power Producers save South Africa from Eskom?
"You can build a solar plant of 40MW within 15 months," says Janine Espin (Economic Development Solutions).Read More
Why Soweto feels it doesn’t have to pay Eskom when the rest of South Africa does
"It’s because Soweto has fighting spirit!" says Trevor Ngwane (Soweto Electricity Crisis Committee) in this interview.Read More
Is it legal to flash other motorists to warn them about an upcoming speed trap?
Some traffic authorities try to use “defeating the ends of justice” to arrest motorists, says Howard Dembovsky (Justice Project).Read More