Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

As South Africa reels from the latest murder of a child allegedly by a criminal out on parole, retired Constitutional Court Justice Edwin Cameron has penned a piece titled Our prisons are failing: They need to become correctional facilities.

In January, Cameron took up the post of Inspecting Judge of the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.

"Are these [prisons] conducive spaces for rehabilitation, or pointless and punitive institutions?"

He expands on his argument on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham, saying the fact that "monsters" are being let out on parole means the system is not working.

Justice Cameron says this does not mean we shouldn't have parole - we do need parole, because it is earned.

There are prisoners inside who have acquired useful occupations... Recently I saw the wonderful workshops at Zonderwater [Correctional Facility]... He's only got 28 staff members; he needs 62. Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

I was arguing that we should actually give him more staff members to train people better, to make them useful members of society. Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

He talks about a systemic failure, saying we have got to make the system work.

We can make it work! Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

Justice Cameron draws a parallel with the despair that accompanied Aids in South Africa in the early 2000s and how that was turned around.

We had a president who said we couldn't do it. We had a health minister who said... people don't have watches; they can't tell the time; how are they going to take their ARVs? Wrong, wrong, wrong! Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

[Now] we've got the world's most complex and most successful publicly provided anti-retroviral treatment programme... Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

We look in despair at our parole system, but we can fix it. Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

He raises the idea of the bracelet system, using the example of Tazne van Wyk's killer who might have thought twice if he knew he could be traced immediately.

Why do we not have a good bracelet system? Corruption. Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

We have to properly surveil people we are considering for parole. We've got to look after them after they get out on parole; there's got to be a parole officer who checks on them and sees what they're doing Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

There's no doubt that monsters have been let out on parole and I apologise for that as inspecting judge of prisons. I apologise for it as a lawyer and as a human being and as a South African with a voice and with an income... but we can fix it and we have to. Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

Cameron expresses confidence in Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, saying "he means business".

I'm angry and frightened as well; we all are. We want action, but the action we're taking isn't the right action. Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

One thing we've got to do is to know that we're not going to stop crime by locking up people forever and throwing away the key. Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

The way we stop crime is to detect it, to track down the criminals and prosecute them. That means we've got to get the police services and crime intelligence and detective services working and keep police personnel properly motivated. Retired Judge Edwin Cameron, Inspecting Judge of Correctional Services

Listen to retired judge Cameron's impassioned argument: