Two Oceans Aquarium turtle Yoshi immigrates to Australia (record-breaking swim)
Yoshi the loggerhead turtle was rescued by a fishing vessel and handed over to the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town in 1997. She had a damaged shell and the aquarium helped to rehabilitate her.
RELATED: [[WATCH] Yoshi Queen of the sea returns home after 20 years]
RELATED: Yoshi back 'home' - Two Oceans Aquarium reflects on a turtle's travels
She arrived as a 2kg junior and over the 20 years at the aquarium grew to 183kgs before her release in 2017.
has traveled 37 000km in only 26 months. (48km a day!)
Maryke Musson is the CEO of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation - and Yoshi's biggest fan and chats to Refilwe Moloto about the turtle's amazing journey.
She was so cute and soon crept into all of our hearts. She loved the divers and her food.Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Musson says caring for Yoshi over the years taught the aquarium so much about turtle rehabilitation and care. This enabled them to rehabilitate and release over 600 turtles.
Yoshi was our teacher.Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
Upon her release, she travelled up the West Coast to Namibia and Angola then turned around and last year was again off the shore of Cape Town.
Musson says they wondered where she would go as turtles return to breed in the grounds where they hatched.
We never knew where she came from.Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
But she then took off across the Indian Ocean, past Madagascar and headed to Australia.
Her location tag's battery might soon run out. But, Aussie researchers have agreed to help out should she come ashore, as the area is a nesting site for loggerhead turtles.
For now, she has passed the breeding grounds and she seems to just be on an Eat, Pray, Love journey.Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
She is only about 25-years-old and they live to about 100 so she still has plenty of time to travel the world before she settles down.
Photographs courtesy of Two ocean's Aquarium
More from Local
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund
The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived.Read More
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister
Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.Read More
Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died.Read More
Malema's birthday bubbly - did it break the bank this time around?
It appears the EFF mixed it up at Julius Malema's pre-birthday bash with a combo of imported and local champagne.Read More
Why I chose to get my tubes tied at 29
"I have no desire to have kids, and that's okay", says Cape Town writer Carmen Williams.Read More
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh
As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.Read More
Help music project continue providing a safe learning space after pupil's murder
The Hout Bay Music Project tragically lost another of its pupils when 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found murdered last week.Read More
Is system biased against cross-cultural adoption and why no 'reliable' stats?
Pippa Hudson hosts an in-depth discussion on the proposed amendments to the laws governing adoption in South Africa.Read More
[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA
Yet another young child has been murdered, allegedly by somebody out on parole. Listen to John Matham at just after five.Read More
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival
The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser.Read More