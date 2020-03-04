Two Oceans Aquarium turtle Yoshi immigrates to Australia (record-breaking swim)

Yoshi the loggerhead turtle was rescued by a fishing vessel and handed over to the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town in 1997. She had a damaged shell and the aquarium helped to rehabilitate her.

She arrived as a 2kg junior and over the 20 years at the aquarium grew to 183kgs before her release in 2017.

has traveled 37 000km in only 26 months. (48km a day!)

Maryke Musson is the CEO of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation - and Yoshi's biggest fan and chats to Refilwe Moloto about the turtle's amazing journey.

She was so cute and soon crept into all of our hearts. She loved the divers and her food. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Musson says caring for Yoshi over the years taught the aquarium so much about turtle rehabilitation and care. This enabled them to rehabilitate and release over 600 turtles.

Yoshi was our teacher. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

Upon her release, she travelled up the West Coast to Namibia and Angola then turned around and last year was again off the shore of Cape Town.

Musson says they wondered where she would go as turtles return to breed in the grounds where they hatched.

We never knew where she came from. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

But she then took off across the Indian Ocean, past Madagascar and headed to Australia.

Her location tag's battery might soon run out. But, Aussie researchers have agreed to help out should she come ashore, as the area is a nesting site for loggerhead turtles.

For now, she has passed the breeding grounds and she seems to just be on an Eat, Pray, Love journey. Maryke Musson, CEO - Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation

She is only about 25-years-old and they live to about 100 so she still has plenty of time to travel the world before she settles down.

Photographs courtesy of Two ocean's Aquarium