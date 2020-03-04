Buy same stuff again and again? Pick n Pay now has repeat-order delivery service

Pick n Pay has launched a new “repeat-order” grocery delivery service.

You place an order and it repeats every week or month until you stop it.

A Pick n Pay branch in Tyger Valley Shopping Centre. Picture: Tyger Valley Shopping Centre.

Pick n Pay’s entire online shopping catalogue is available on this service it calls “Grocery Genius”.

Each order costs R60.

Refilwe Moloto asked Pick n Pay Marketing Director John Bradshaw to tell her more.

Grocery Genius is a Pick n Pay online delivery service that allows you to schedule regular deliveries of your favourite products… John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay

A few days before we’ll send you a mail, asking if you want to add anything to your order. So, you can have a combination of stuff that you need every week or month and the things you need just that month. John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay

You can return things… John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay

This is a great way to save time… It’s live! I’ve used it… get on board! John Bradshaw, Marketing Director - Pick n Pay

Listen to the interview in the audio below.