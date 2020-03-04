Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Barbara Creecy promises action on Table Mountain safety concerns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Mec For Finance at Gauteng Provincial Government
Today at 16:55
Reply from Kloof Street Lifestyle Centre on Parking Issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Spy vs Spy: cloned phones, break-ins and rogue agents – all in a day’s work at the State Security central
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
US Super Tuesday elections: The results
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Prof of Int. Relations and Faculty Lead on Outreach Projects, Regent's University.
Today at 17:46
“Everybody say “Hoopla! - the advent of what has become an iconic sound of the Cape Town Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul de Groot - Cycle Tour Legend
Today at 20:10
News focus: Justice Minister admits to flaws in the parole system
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Ronald Lamola
Today at 20:48
Equal Pay Week
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shirley Zinn - former board member at Cricket SA
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:31
Avbob introduces a new 'green' cremation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adriaan Bester - General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died. 4 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Local
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with expert... 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people. 4 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Politics
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news. 3 March 2020 7:49 PM
SA bank misses earnings target One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions. 3 March 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
Why I chose to get my tubes tied at 29 "I have no desire to have kids, and that's okay", says Cape Town writer Carmen Williams. 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser. 3 March 2020 2:09 PM
Renting and letting property – FAQs and help to enforce your rights Pippa Hudson interviews Marlon Shevelew, a property attorney at Marlon Shevelew and Associates. 2 March 2020 3:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release. 3 March 2020 10:24 AM
A new digital world needs new skills Upskilling for the digital world has become a priority for society, organisations and governments. 2 March 2020 1:22 PM
Brains behind Africa's first all female anti-poaching unit shares his story Soldier-turned-environmental activist Damien Mander is the founder of Africa’s first armed, all-women anti-poaching unit in Zimbab... 25 February 2020 4:41 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

4 March 2020 11:02 AM
by
Tags:
LOTTO
Toilets
investigative journalism
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people.

Investigative journalist Ray Joseph has been raising the alarm about how millions of rands from the National Lotteries Commission(NLC) are ending up in the wrong hands.

In November 2018 the NLC approved funding to provide much-needed sanitation at Limpopo and Eastern Cape schools.

The Limpopo portion of the project was awarded to went to Zibsifusion NPC and the Eastern Cape portion to Dinosys NPC.

Joseph speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how he and a team of journalists uncovered alleged wrongdoing in the awarding of contracts by the National Lotteries Commission to the tune of R20 million, alleging that the two different companies awarded separate contracts are in fact run by the same people.

The Lottery announced they were going to be building 10 toilet blocks in rural schools in Limpopo and 15 blocks in the Eastern Cape, and that is the agreement they signed with the service provider.

Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

He says importantly, the service provider was one already involved in some controversy.

It had already received millions and millions of rands from the Lottery, a lawyer based in Pretoria.

Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

The project was projected to cost R20 million.

It was split into two. Now we are not quite sure why, but according to Lottery regulations anything R10 million or below just needs an audited opinion, but anything above that needs to be audited properly.

Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

So the two portions of the project were run by the same group of people from an office in Pretoria headed by controversial lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, he explains.

The very first tranch of R7 million for the Limpopo project was paid in November 2018 to the one company called Zibsifusion, says Joseph.

Within 15 days there was just R40,000 left in the account - and nothing had been built yet, and by February 2019 there was R1, 750 left in the account with none built.

Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

He says Outa investigated the schools and found no toilets had been built.

Then, a further R3 million was paid out.

Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

The result?

In Limpopo 2 toilets were built.

Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist

They claimed to have built toilets in two other schools were in fact toilets had already been built by other companies.

He says many other Lotto projects have been similarly exposed but the authorities have done nothing.

However, many Lotto projects do good work, he insists.

Listen to the interview below:


4 March 2020 11:02 AM
by
Tags:
LOTTO
Toilets
investigative journalism

More from Politics

Prison cell jail

Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister

4 March 2020 2:18 PM

Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africa-prisoner-uniform-handcuffsjpg

Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh

4 March 2020 11:22 AM

As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

b7d48f2d-4d27-4a97-af5e-baf67464cda8.jpg

Judge Cameron: I apologise for monsters let out on parole, but we CAN fix system

3 March 2020 6:56 PM

The new Correctional Services Inspecting Judge explains his argument that SA's prisons need to become correctional facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200302-foreign-nationals-edjpg

W Cape Soc Dev Dept: No children needed to be removed from refugee families

3 March 2020 11:28 AM

W Cape Soc Dev Dept head Robert Mcdonald says most had left jobs and accommodation and now do not have anywhere to go immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

history-for-the-future-capetalk-feature-thumbnailpng

History for the Future: Negotiating the release that would set South Africa free

3 March 2020 10:24 AM

One of the last surviving Rivonia Trialists, Andrew Mlangeni recounts the memories of his time in prison until his release.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MayDayCosatu0784

At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt

3 March 2020 9:33 AM

Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190501ramaphosa-maydayjpg

'Workers are doing double work. They earn peanuts, struggle to make ends meet'

2 March 2020 1:45 PM

Government is trying to cut its ballooning wage bill. Clement Manyathela interviews Cosatu Secretary-General Bheki Ntshalintshali.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

st-maryspng

[VIDEOS] Police and City removed group occupying St Mary's on Sunday

2 March 2020 10:53 AM

JP Smith says church management laid trespassing charge and the court order prohibits the asylum seekers settling in any open space.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

julius-malema-eskom-memorandumjpeg

Eskom has 30 days to respond to our demands - EFF

29 February 2020 9:48 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema handed over a memorandum to CEO Andre de Ruyter after a march to the Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200228-ocean-view-edjpg

W Cape SAPS Police Commissioner: Extra boots on ground in Ocean View, 2 arrests

28 February 2020 11:00 AM

Matakata visited the area since the killing of Imaan Solomons and assessed station commander and community leader's needs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

Business Lifestyle

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

Politics

Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study

Lifestyle Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Italy to close all schools, universities over virus: news agency

4 March 2020 3:22 PM

Saudi suspends umrah pilgrimage over coronavirus fears

4 March 2020 3:11 PM

Justice Minister Lamola admits to flaws in parole system

4 March 2020 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA