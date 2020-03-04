Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built
Investigative journalist Ray Joseph has been raising the alarm about how millions of rands from the National Lotteries Commission(NLC) are ending up in the wrong hands.
In November 2018 the NLC approved funding to provide much-needed sanitation at Limpopo and Eastern Cape schools.
The Limpopo portion of the project was awarded to went to Zibsifusion NPC and the Eastern Cape portion to Dinosys NPC.
Joseph speaks to Refilwe Moloto about how he and a team of journalists uncovered alleged wrongdoing in the awarding of contracts by the National Lotteries Commission to the tune of R20 million, alleging that the two different companies awarded separate contracts are in fact run by the same people.
The Lottery announced they were going to be building 10 toilet blocks in rural schools in Limpopo and 15 blocks in the Eastern Cape, and that is the agreement they signed with the service provider.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
He says importantly, the service provider was one already involved in some controversy.
It had already received millions and millions of rands from the Lottery, a lawyer based in Pretoria.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
The project was projected to cost R20 million.
It was split into two. Now we are not quite sure why, but according to Lottery regulations anything R10 million or below just needs an audited opinion, but anything above that needs to be audited properly.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
So the two portions of the project were run by the same group of people from an office in Pretoria headed by controversial lawyer Lesley Ramulifho, he explains.
The very first tranch of R7 million for the Limpopo project was paid in November 2018 to the one company called Zibsifusion, says Joseph.
Within 15 days there was just R40,000 left in the account - and nothing had been built yet, and by February 2019 there was R1, 750 left in the account with none built.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
He says Outa investigated the schools and found no toilets had been built.
Then, a further R3 million was paid out.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
The result?
In Limpopo 2 toilets were built.Ray Joseph, Investigative journalist
They claimed to have built toilets in two other schools were in fact toilets had already been built by other companies.
He says many other Lotto projects have been similarly exposed but the authorities have done nothing.
However, many Lotto projects do good work, he insists.
Listen to the interview below:
