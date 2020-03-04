Why I chose to get my tubes tied at 29

When she was 29, Williams underwent a laparoscopic tubal ligation, a surgical procedure in which her fallopian tubes were clamped and sealed.

A laparoscopic tubal ligation is a method that prevents a woman's eggs from being fertilised. It's a permanent method of sterilisation.

Williams, a freelance writer and social media manager, says she has no desire to have children or subscribe to outdated social norms.

She was 22 when she decided that she would not have kids and 25 when she actively started exploring sterilisation as a viable option.

But it took another four years for her to find a doctor willing to support her decision.

When she first approached her obstetrician-gynaecologist (or OB/GYN) she says she felt "dismissed and unseen".

Williams says most medical doctors discouraged her from undergoing the procedure because they felt she was too young or would change her mind when she got married.

But Williams explains that she has always been transparent with prospective partners about her views on children.

Furthermore, she says a woman's bodily autonomy and right to choose should supersede any heteronormative ideals that society tries to impose.

Her decision to get her tubes tied is a multi-layered one, taking into account the side effects of hormonal birth control and the old-fashioned gender biases.

She unpacks her choice with CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit during a frank discussion.

Some people felt that sterilisation is drastic and there are still many people who feel that way. Carmen Williams, Freelance writer

It can sometimes be a bit difficult to have Carmen Williams, Freelance writer

Personally, I don't want to be on hormonal birth control because of the many risks associated with them. Carmen Williams, Freelance writer

There were doctors after that who said "No, you're too young" or "What if your husband wants children one day?" Carmen Williams, Freelance writer

[They] were basically saying to me that my decision, my bodily autonomy, my want for this for myself was negated by the fact that one day I might meet a man who wanted children. Carmen Williams, Freelance writer

I have no desire to have children. I love the children that call me auntie, but I'm not the biggest fan of kids in general. And that's okay. Carmen Williams, Freelance writer

Listen to the discussion on Tonight with Lester: