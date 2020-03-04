Malema's birthday bubbly - did it break the bank this time around?
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema's come in for a lot of flak on social media in the past for his expensive taste in drinks, hence his champagne socialist moniker.
Now, South Africans are weighing up the EFF's choice of tipple for his pre-birthday bash. (Malema turned 39 on Tuesday)
The party posted pics and a video of the celebration, which featured expensive Moët and Chandon champers along with Bonang Matheba's more economical R399-a-bottle local brand reports Barbara Friedman.
[PART 2/2]: CIC @Julius_S_Malema giving a message of gratitude #HappyBirthdayCIC pic.twitter.com/bo6cPQkpwc— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 2, 2020
Listen to this and other trending stories on Barbs Wire (skip to 5:10):
