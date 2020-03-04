Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh

Four murders in recent weeks in the Western Cape are alleged to have been carried out by parolees. Three of the victims are children.

The latest is a young boy allegedly killed by a relative out on parole.

This week's Wednesday Panel looks at South Africa's parole system and how parolees are reintegrated back into society and how they are kept in check by authorities.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jacquline Hoorn, the Western Cape Area manager of the National Institute for Crime Prevention and Reintegration of Offenders (NICRO) and Prof Lukas Muntingh, project head of Africa Justice Criminal Reform at the Dullar Omar Institute at UWC.

At a broader level, our criminal justice system is failing and on the edge of collapse. Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project head of Africa Justice Criminal Reform - Dullar Omar Institute UWC

Many people who should be prosecuted are not, he says.

From a narrower perspective these accused men were released by parole boards, he explains.

Parole boards rely on the information given to them by the Department of Correctional Services and if the file received is complete, Muntingh argues better decisions would be made.

But if the file received is incomplete and not well filled out then the decision will ultimately be compromised - and my guess is that is where the problem is at the moment. Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project head of Africa Justice Criminal Reform - Dullar Omar Institute UWC

Hoorn agrees that the parole board receives multiple reports from professionals such as social workers and psychologists.

What needs to be more emphasised is having the representative from the community as well. Jacquline Hoorn, W Cape Area manager - NICRO

Many have raised questions around life without parole. Muntingh says most prisoners will eventually be released.

After serving 25 years the person must be considered for parole. That is the only right there is. It does not mean you have to be released...it merely says you have to be considered for parole. Prof Lukas Muntingh, Project head of Africa Justice Criminal Reform - Dullar Omar Institute UWC

