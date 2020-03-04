Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study

Drivers of expensive cars are less likely to allow pedestrians to cross than those who drive relatively affordable ones, according to a study by researchers from the University of Nevada in Las Vegas.

The study even shows the likelihood of a driver slowing down decreases by 3% for every extra R15 377 their car costs.

The researchers speculate that owners of high-end cars “feel a sense of superiority over other road users” and that they are less able to empathise with ordinary people walking on the pavement.

The study entailed hundreds of volunteers who each crossed hundreds of times while researchers filmed and analysed driver responses.

The answers were unambiguous: self-centred men who are argumentative, stubborn, disagreeable and unempathetic are much more likely to own a high-status car such as an Audi, BMW or Mercedes… University of Nevada researchers

Highlights from the study:

“Unpleasant” people are more likely to want high-end cars.

A car’s price tag is the best predictor of whether it would stop.

Cars are more likely to stop for black and white females and least likely to stop for black males.

Owners of fast German cars are more likely to be habitual rulebreakers, more likely to drive through red robots, less likely to give way to pedestrians, generally drive recklessly and too fast.

Lester Kiewit interviewed motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

Finish research goes further… it says Audi, BMW and Merc drivers are ‘narcissistic, selfish, stubborn, self-obsessed’ and they ‘don’t care at all about anybody else on the road’… Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist

Certain personalities gravitate to more expensive things… If you’re on the N1; if you’re not driving at 160 and a Beemer comes up behind you… you are in some terrible trouble… Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist

I do tend to become an arrogant road hog when I drive a car worth R1 million… It almost feels like a crime if you don’t [speed] even it’s a crime if you do. If I’m driving an Atos, people try to shift me off the road… When I’m driving a Mercedes C63 AMG, I want to fly! The power… there’s a sense of omnipotence. Melinda Ferguson, motoring journalist

Listen to the interview in the audio below.