Latest Local
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died. 4 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Local
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with expert... 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people. 4 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Politics
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news. 3 March 2020 7:49 PM
SA bank misses earnings target One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions. 3 March 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35. 4 March 2020 2:12 PM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth

4 March 2020 1:34 PM
by
Tags:
China
SA Economy
World economy
emerging economies
Coronavirus
COVID-19
'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA..

Global stock markets have plummeted as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continues its international march.

And the first economic modelling of coronavirus scenarios is grim for the world, reports The Guardian.

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Martyn Davies, managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

He says it's not a matter of if, but when the outbreak reaches South Africa.

We are a relatively well-connected country in terms of air travel and we need to ensure that points of entry, particularly through the airports, are extremely well-managed...

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

The extreme in China right now - I believe in Shanghai right now at the domestic airport there are 16 separate checks for people going through.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

He points out that South Africa's economy is commodities-heavy - around 60% of our exports are commodities - and the slowdown of China's manufacturing and construction industry does not bode well.

RELATED: [IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown

That's applying to China's manufacturing and construction sector - the demand has dropped off significantly, literally off a cliff in the last two months. So when those figures come through, I'm afraid it's more bad news for our country.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

The last literally a generation - think 20 years - countries and companies have become almost drunk on growth of the Chinese economy.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

We've become complacent, arguably, and taken [for granted] that a 6/7 or even 8% growth previously in China was somehow normal and the entire global economy has sort of pivoted or tilted towards Asia, which is very China-centric both from a supply-side perspective and also demand.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

25%, roughly, of the world's manufacturing value-add comes out of China and China's GDP currently accounts for 17% of total global GDP.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

It is affecting businesses and the flow of human capital - people, flows of finance, flows of products... Globalisation is almost going in reverse.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

The drop in Chinese tourist numbers will also have far-reaching effects for many countries.

160-odd million Chinese people travelled last year outside of the country... Australia is literally looking to see possibly over a million tourist drop in the course of this year.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

It's exposing these vulnerabilities or dependence on China's economy that all of us have become accustomed to.

Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

Listen to Davies' insights in the audio below:

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
