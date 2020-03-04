How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth
Global stock markets have plummeted as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continues its international march.
And the first economic modelling of coronavirus scenarios is grim for the world, reports The Guardian.
Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Martyn Davies, managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.
He says it's not a matter of if, but when the outbreak reaches South Africa.
We are a relatively well-connected country in terms of air travel and we need to ensure that points of entry, particularly through the airports, are extremely well-managed...Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
The extreme in China right now - I believe in Shanghai right now at the domestic airport there are 16 separate checks for people going through.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
He points out that South Africa's economy is commodities-heavy - around 60% of our exports are commodities - and the slowdown of China's manufacturing and construction industry does not bode well.
RELATED: [IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown
That's applying to China's manufacturing and construction sector - the demand has dropped off significantly, literally off a cliff in the last two months. So when those figures come through, I'm afraid it's more bad news for our country.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
The last literally a generation - think 20 years - countries and companies have become almost drunk on growth of the Chinese economy.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
We've become complacent, arguably, and taken [for granted] that a 6/7 or even 8% growth previously in China was somehow normal and the entire global economy has sort of pivoted or tilted towards Asia, which is very China-centric both from a supply-side perspective and also demand.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
25%, roughly, of the world's manufacturing value-add comes out of China and China's GDP currently accounts for 17% of total global GDP.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
It is affecting businesses and the flow of human capital - people, flows of finance, flows of products... Globalisation is almost going in reverse.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
The drop in Chinese tourist numbers will also have far-reaching effects for many countries.
160-odd million Chinese people travelled last year outside of the country... Australia is literally looking to see possibly over a million tourist drop in the course of this year.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
It's exposing these vulnerabilities or dependence on China's economy that all of us have become accustomed to.Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte
Listen to Davies' insights in the audio below:
More from Business
Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required
The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35.Read More
Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study
Drivers of fancy German cars are more likely to be selfish, conclude researchers from the University of Nevada.Read More
Buy same stuff again and again? Pick n Pay now has repeat-order delivery service
You place an order and it repeats every week or month until you stop it. And you can return things!Read More
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good
The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news.Read More
SA bank misses earnings target
One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions.Read More
It's official - recession again - what now?
When the economy is hit by contraction for two consecutive quarters, that's recession.Read More
South Africa’s economy slips into recession yet again
GDP shrank by 1.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019, pushing the country into a technical recession.Read More
South Africa received 244 000 fewer tourists in 2019 than in 2018
About 60 000 fewer tourists from the rest of Africa came here in 2019. Refilwe Moloto interviews Jabulani Debedu (BDO SA).Read More
Enjoy cheaper fuel prices from midnight before fuel tax hike kicks in next month
The weaker rand was more than offset by oil prices that have fallen by around 30% since early in January.Read More
At least the private sector honours agreements! – Cosatu takes a swipe at Govt
Government is just ticking boxes to say they consulted, but they did not, says Cosatu secretary-general Bheki Ntshalintshali.Read More
More from World
[IMAGES] Nasa satellite pics: Pollution drop over Wuhan amid COVID-19 slowdown
Factory closures and a drop in motor traffic have seemingly caused a sustained drop in noxious nitrogen dioxide (NO2).Read More
SA citizens in Wuhan: Govt's evacuation about-turn and repatriation logistics
The Health Department's Dr Anban Pillay gives an update on South Africans abroad affected by the coronavirus outbreak.Read More
South African in Wuhan: 'I'm looking forward to it being over and being free'
Amy Pittaway says she is most looking forward to it all being over and being able to eat biltong or have a proper braai.Read More
10 most-read articles on CapeTalk in February 2020
These were the most-read, most-shared and most talked-about articles on Cape Talk in February 2020.Read More
Coronavirus: 'When EU commissioner says don't panic, what is she talking about!'
Deutsche Welle's Isaac Mugabi has the lowdown on how people on the ground are experiencing the spread of the virus in Europe.Read More
'Joe Biden lies to black voters – not white ones – about meeting Nelson Mandela'
"It’s classic – he said he was in Soweto on his way to Robben Island!" says international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Last couple of days Milan has been very, very ghost-like, says resident
Gloria Radici, a resident of Milan, Italy describes the impact of coronavirus in the city which is now under quarantine.Read More
Bank of England is destroying an R800 billion mountain of cash
"It is quite a terrific thing! Two billion paper notes!" says UK correspondent Gavin Grey.Read More
Now that you have offshore in context, it's time to start investing
Refilwe Moloto and Pieter Koekemoer get their hands dirty and find out how offshore investing works, practically.Read More
Berlin approves five-year rent freeze in a bid to halt soaring housing costs
Rent prices in Berlin will be frozen until 2025 but several interest groups have threatened to challenge the law.Read More