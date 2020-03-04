How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth

Global stock markets have plummeted as the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) continues its international march.

And the first economic modelling of coronavirus scenarios is grim for the world, reports The Guardian.

Kieno Kammies speaks to Dr Martyn Davies, managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa at Deloitte.

He says it's not a matter of if, but when the outbreak reaches South Africa.

We are a relatively well-connected country in terms of air travel and we need to ensure that points of entry, particularly through the airports, are extremely well-managed... Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

The extreme in China right now - I believe in Shanghai right now at the domestic airport there are 16 separate checks for people going through. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

He points out that South Africa's economy is commodities-heavy - around 60% of our exports are commodities - and the slowdown of China's manufacturing and construction industry does not bode well.

That's applying to China's manufacturing and construction sector - the demand has dropped off significantly, literally off a cliff in the last two months. So when those figures come through, I'm afraid it's more bad news for our country. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

The last literally a generation - think 20 years - countries and companies have become almost drunk on growth of the Chinese economy. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

We've become complacent, arguably, and taken [for granted] that a 6/7 or even 8% growth previously in China was somehow normal and the entire global economy has sort of pivoted or tilted towards Asia, which is very China-centric both from a supply-side perspective and also demand. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

25%, roughly, of the world's manufacturing value-add comes out of China and China's GDP currently accounts for 17% of total global GDP. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

It is affecting businesses and the flow of human capital - people, flows of finance, flows of products... Globalisation is almost going in reverse. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

The drop in Chinese tourist numbers will also have far-reaching effects for many countries.

160-odd million Chinese people travelled last year outside of the country... Australia is literally looking to see possibly over a million tourist drop in the course of this year. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

It's exposing these vulnerabilities or dependence on China's economy that all of us have become accustomed to. Dr Martyn Davies, Managing director of Emerging Markets & Africa - Deloitte

