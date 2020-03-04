Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 16:10
Barbara Creecy promises action on Table Mountain safety concerns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Mec For Finance at Gauteng Provincial Government
Today at 16:55
Reply from Kloof Street Lifestyle Centre on Parking Issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Spy vs Spy: cloned phones, break-ins and rogue agents – all in a day’s work at the State Security central
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
US Super Tuesday elections: The results
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Prof of Int. Relations and Faculty Lead on Outreach Projects, Regent's University.
Today at 17:46
“Everybody say “Hoopla! - the advent of what has become an iconic sound of the Cape Town Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul de Groot - Cycle Tour Legend
Today at 20:10
News focus: Justice Minister admits to flaws in the parole system
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Ronald Lamola
Today at 20:48
Equal Pay Week
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shirley Zinn - former board member at Cricket SA
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:31
Avbob introduces a new 'green' cremation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adriaan Bester - General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died. 4 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Local
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with expert... 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people. 4 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Politics
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news. 3 March 2020 7:49 PM
SA bank misses earnings target One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions. 3 March 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35. 4 March 2020 2:12 PM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report

4 March 2020 1:31 PM
by
Tags:
forensic report
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza
Enock Mpianzi
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died.

13-year-old Enock Mpianzi drowned while on a school orientation camp.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that the forensic report is set to be released, almost two months since the Parktown Boys' High pupil died.

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the family’s lawyer Ian Levitt says the family was not consulted about the report's release.

The department refutes this.

The meeting is still underway and has been almost an hour-and-a-half so far...and the family is receiving the content of the report for the first time.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Levitt says the family only heard about this media briefing where the content of the report will be released through the media. They say it is unfortunate and shocking as they wanted to be alerted before. But the department says this is not true.

Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview with Mia Lindeque below:


4 March 2020 1:31 PM
by
Tags:
forensic report
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza
Enock Mpianzi

More from Local

131022feul5 .jpg

You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund

4 March 2020 3:25 PM

The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prison cell jail

Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister

4 March 2020 2:18 PM

Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

julius-malema-39th-birthdayjpg

Malema's birthday bubbly - did it break the bank this time around?

4 March 2020 11:30 AM

It appears the EFF mixed it up at Julius Malema's pre-birthday bash with a combo of imported and local champagne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgery-surgeonsjpg

Why I chose to get my tubes tied at 29

4 March 2020 11:22 AM

"I have no desire to have kids, and that's okay", says Cape Town writer Carmen Williams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

south-africa-prisoner-uniform-handcuffsjpg

Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh

4 March 2020 11:22 AM

As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yoshi-two-oceansjpg

Two Oceans Aquarium turtle Yoshi immigrates to Australia (record-breaking swim)

4 March 2020 10:03 AM

'Yoshi is on this amazing Eat, Pray, Love journey,' says CEO of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation Maryke Musson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200203-sibusio-dakuse-edjpg

Help music project continue providing a safe learning space after pupil's murder

3 March 2020 5:39 PM

The Hout Bay Music Project tragically lost another of its pupils when 12-year-old Sibusiso Dakuse was found murdered last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

gay-couple-parents-baby-interracial-relationship-family-adoption-surrogacy-123rf

Is system biased against cross-cultural adoption and why no 'reliable' stats?

3 March 2020 4:20 PM

Pippa Hudson hosts an in-depth discussion on the proposed amendments to the laws governing adoption in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200303-reagan-gertse-edjpg

[Listen at 5:05 pm] John Maytham and Judge Cameron on how prisons are failing SA

3 March 2020 2:45 PM

Yet another young child has been murdered, allegedly by somebody out on parole. Listen to John Matham at just after five.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Influenza flu jab vaccine 123rf 123rflifestyle

Flu vaccine can play vital role as SA prepares for covid-19's inevitable arrival

3 March 2020 2:09 PM

The seasonal flu vaccine doesn’t provide protection against covid-19 but it can help us prepare, says Professor Wolfgang Preiser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required

Business Lifestyle

Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built

Politics

Self-centred, argumentative men more likely to own Audi, BMW or Mercedes - study

Lifestyle Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

Italy to close all schools, universities over virus: news agency

4 March 2020 3:22 PM

Saudi suspends umrah pilgrimage over coronavirus fears

4 March 2020 3:11 PM

Justice Minister Lamola admits to flaws in parole system

4 March 2020 2:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA