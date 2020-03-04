Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report

13-year-old Enock Mpianzi drowned while on a school orientation camp.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that the forensic report is set to be released, almost two months since the Parktown Boys' High pupil died.

EWN reporter Mia Lindeque says the family’s lawyer Ian Levitt says the family was not consulted about the report's release.

The department refutes this.

The meeting is still underway and has been almost an hour-and-a-half so far...and the family is receiving the content of the report for the first time. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Levitt says the family only heard about this media briefing where the content of the report will be released through the media. They say it is unfortunate and shocking as they wanted to be alerted before. But the department says this is not true. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

Listen to the interview with Mia Lindeque below: