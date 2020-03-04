Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:10
Barbara Creecy promises action on Table Mountain safety concerns
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Barbara Creecy - Mec For Finance at Gauteng Provincial Government
Today at 16:55
Reply from Kloof Street Lifestyle Centre on Parking Issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Spy vs Spy: cloned phones, break-ins and rogue agents – all in a day’s work at the State Security central
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:20
US Super Tuesday elections: The results
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Yossi Mekelberg - Prof of Int. Relations and Faculty Lead on Outreach Projects, Regent's University.
Today at 17:46
“Everybody say “Hoopla! - the advent of what has become an iconic sound of the Cape Town Cycle Tour
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul de Groot - Cycle Tour Legend
Today at 20:10
News focus: Justice Minister admits to flaws in the parole system
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Chrispin Phiri
Ronald Lamola
Today at 20:48
Equal Pay Week
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shirley Zinn - former board member at Cricket SA
Today at 21:05
LISA JOSHUA SONN ON HER WEEKLY OPINION:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lisa Sonn
Lisa Joshua Sonn - Ewn Opinion Contributor And Social Activist at ...
Today at 21:31
Avbob introduces a new 'green' cremation
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Adriaan Bester - General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature:
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Lesufi behind closed doors with Enock Mpianzi family over forensic report Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced the report would be released two months after the Parktown Boys' High pupil died. 4 March 2020 1:31 PM
View all Local
Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister Justice Minister reports back after his opening meeting with WC prison officials following child murders allegedly by parolees. 4 March 2020 2:18 PM
Parole boards often make bad calls based on incomplete reports - Prof Muntingh As another young boy is allegedly murdered by a relative out on parole, Refilwe Moloto discusses the parole challenges with expert... 4 March 2020 11:22 AM
Journo says Lotto millions earmarked for Limpopo school toilets, only two built Investigative journalist Ray Joseph is raising the alarm about how millions were awarded to companies owned by the same people. 4 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Politics
How China virus shutdown will impact a world economy 'drunk' on Chinese growth 'Globalisation is almost going in reverse.' Deloitte's Dr Martyn Davies looks at the impact on emerging economies like SA.. 4 March 2020 1:34 PM
White collar crime declines to levels last seen in 2011 - but it's not all good The percentage white collar crime in the private sector has declined to levels last seen in 2011. But it's not all good news. 3 March 2020 7:49 PM
SA bank misses earnings target One of South Africa's largest banks has missed its earnings target due to recession-like conditions. 3 March 2020 7:20 PM
View all Business
You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund The fuel price dropped by 19 cents on Wednesday, but motorists have been warned that the relief will be short-lived. 4 March 2020 3:25 PM
Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that they’re between the ages of 17 and 35. 4 March 2020 2:12 PM
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020 Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend. 4 March 2020 1:50 PM
CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead Tour director David Bellairs says 90% of race participants are local and there are no entrants from China. 2 March 2020 7:41 AM
Watch Cape Town (Stormers) vs Auckland (Blues) for last time ever at Newlands The unbeaten Stormers take on the Blues for the 22nd time on Saturday. John Maytham talks to coach John Dobson. 28 February 2020 12:38 PM
View all Sport
Bongile Mantsai: Getting into the skin of a Mdantsane boxer for 'Knuckle City' The movie hit the big screen this weekend. Its lead actor gives insight into the challenges he faced preparing for the role. 1 March 2020 3:04 PM
CapeTalk's weekly hot picks: TV, streaming, podcasts and movies Pippa Hudson checks in with TV, series, movie and podcast fundis to find out what to watch and listen to in the coming week. 28 February 2020 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Blind card mechanic Richard Turner says his tricks are more than magic Master card manipulator Richard Turner says his close-up 'magic' tricks are sight-proof techniques and have taken years of practic... 26 February 2020 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020

4 March 2020 1:50 PM
by
Tags:
Cycling
Cape Town Cycle Tour
Ocean View
Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad
Just months after being formed, nine members of the Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad will participate in the Cycle Tour this weekend.

Although they haven't been training for that long, the eager squad is gearing up for its first major race.

The Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad was born last year after resident Mastoera Esterhuizen retired in April.

Esterhuizen recruited women in her area who were keen to saddle up and keep active.

More than 30 women have shown interest in the cycling squad, and nine of them are gearing up for the annual race.

RELATED: CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead

The group of women are all over the age of 48 and Esterhuizen's husband, who is involved in several community wellness programmes, coaches them.

We have probably spent about 100 kilometres a week [training].

Mastoera Esterhuizen, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad

For us, it's not about fitness anymore. It's the mindset and the time that we spend in our saddles.

Mastoera Esterhuizen, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad

We are so hyped up, we're going to do it!

Mastoera Esterhuizen, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad

63-year-old Denise Muller is one of the women who has been training for the race over the past three months.

Muller describes to CapeTalk host John Maytham how cycling has impacted her life.

Cycling to me means freedom; freedom from all the negative things happening in my beautiful township.

Denise Muller, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad

Cycling gives me a chance to have a conversation with myself, working things out in my mind and having positive thoughts.

Denise Muller, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad

Yes, I CAN do the Cape Town Cycle Tour! What a mind-blowing experience!

Denise Muller, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad

Listen to the inspiring conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


4 March 2020 1:50 PM
by
Tags:
Cycling
Cape Town Cycle Tour
Ocean View
Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad

