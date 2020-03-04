Meet the determined Ocean View tannies who are taking on the CT Cycle Tour 2020
Although they haven't been training for that long, the eager squad is gearing up for its first major race.
The Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad was born last year after resident Mastoera Esterhuizen retired in April.
Esterhuizen recruited women in her area who were keen to saddle up and keep active.
More than 30 women have shown interest in the cycling squad, and nine of them are gearing up for the annual race.
RELATED: CT Cycle Tour 2020 allays fears of COVID-19 impact, pedalling full steam ahead
The group of women are all over the age of 48 and Esterhuizen's husband, who is involved in several community wellness programmes, coaches them.
We have probably spent about 100 kilometres a week [training].Mastoera Esterhuizen, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad
For us, it's not about fitness anymore. It's the mindset and the time that we spend in our saddles.Mastoera Esterhuizen, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad
We are so hyped up, we're going to do it!Mastoera Esterhuizen, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad
63-year-old Denise Muller is one of the women who has been training for the race over the past three months.
Muller describes to CapeTalk host John Maytham how cycling has impacted her life.
Cycling to me means freedom; freedom from all the negative things happening in my beautiful township.Denise Muller, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad
Cycling gives me a chance to have a conversation with myself, working things out in my mind and having positive thoughts.Denise Muller, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad
Yes, I CAN do the Cape Town Cycle Tour! What a mind-blowing experience!Denise Muller, member of Ocean View Ladies Cycle Squad
Listen to the inspiring conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
