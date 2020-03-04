Some flaws in parole system to be rectified 'with immediate effect' - Minister

The recent spate of child murders committed allegedly by criminals out on parole has led to calls for a review of South Africa's parole system.

On Wednesday, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola met high-ranking Western Cape prison officials to do just that.

On the Midday Report, Lamola says the first of the meetings set to be held over two days identified two crucial problem areas: victim engagement and comprehensive information on the parolee.

In terms of our policy, before a parolee is released to society, there should be some kind of victim engagement. In certain instances the decisions are taken by the Parole Board to release the parolee without a consultation. We are looking at why there should be such a loophole because the policy is clear. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

The second issue which is also emerging is that sometimes there is no comprehensive information that is put before the Parole Board. For example, you will find that a person is going through the process but what is in front of the Parole Board in terms of the information about the accused is what is what is called SAPS 69 and SAPS 62. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

These two documents only tell the Parole Board the previous conviction of the person... for example murder or rape... but it doesn't tell you about the circumstances of the victim. It also does not tell you when the accused committed the murder, was he a hitman... what were the circumstances? Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

Those kinds of flaws we are saying must be corrected. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

Asked about the time frame for these corrections of systemic flaws, Lamola says the comprehensive information problem can be rectified with immediate effect because there is no review of law required.

All that is required, is co-operation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Correctional Services.

The SAPS do have the comprehensive information in the police docket. Some of the information you can get from open sources... the type of person the accused is... including the kind of information you can get from psychiatrists and social workers... Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

Regarding a lack of consultation with the victim's family, the minister notes that sometimes the family is only contacted again when the prisoner's parole comes up. This is often more than ten years after the crime was committed.

The victim says there needs to be a situation where you are able to monitor the offender. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

Regarding the need to inform communities about the upcoming release of a prisoner on parole, Lamola says there is consultation with the community policing forum (CPS).

He acknowledges that this consultation could be broader.

Maybe even if it's not the whole community, but maybe immediate neighbours or the people who interact with this person on a day-to-day basis. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

Lamola points out that in the case of 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk's murder accused, the parolee had absconded.

Parolees are not yet free - they are still inmates or prisoners whom the department must still monitor. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

We are currently looking at how can we better use technology to enhance monitoring. Ronald Lamola, Justice and Correctional Services Minister

