Free 2-year coding course with job at the end. No experience or matric required
WeThinkCode is a software engineering school that provides a tuition-free, two-year coding course to anyone between the ages of 17 and 35.
No coding experience whatsoever is needed.
WeThinkCode has 55 corporate sponsors that take in students on internships while they’re doing the two-year course.
Those sponsors then employ students fulltime in year-three.
(Also read: Learn how to code, for free! Meet WeThinkCode_’s Arlene Mulder...)
Abongile Nzelenzele asked WeThinkCode Campus Director Ruvimbo Gwatirisa what it’s all about and how to apply.
If you are genuinely interested, we suggest listening to the entire interview (scroll down for the audio).
The only requirement is that you’re able to study and work in South Africa and that you’re between the ages of 17 and 35. You don’t need coding experience and you don’t need matric… It’s completely tuition-free… Our sponsors commit to employing them at the end of the programme.Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, Campus Director - WeThinkCode
WeThinkCode is a peer-to-peer environment…Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, Campus Director - WeThinkCode
We have a work readiness programme… financial literacy, better communication, how to create excellent presentations in the tech space…Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, Campus Director - WeThinkCode
Give it a try! Tech is blowing up… coding is a new language we need to navigate the future… if you feel it’s too daunting, just give it a try and see how it goes.Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, Campus Director - WeThinkCode
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
