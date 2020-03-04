You will pay higher fuel taxes from April - towards insolvent Road Accident Fund

This is because fuel taxes will rise by 25 cents per litre come 1 April 2020.

The general fuel levy will go up by 16 cents per litre and the Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy increases by 9 cents per litre (a combined total of 25 cents per litre).

The RAF levy continues to rise, despite the fact that the dysfunctional fund is technically insolvent, explains motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

RELATED: Enjoy cheaper fuel prices from midnight before fuel tax hike kicks in next month

Over the past 20 years, increases of the RAF levy have typically exceeded inflation yet the liabilities of the fund have grown at a faster pace.

The RAF is the second-largest contingent liability for the government after Eskom.

For an average litre, motorists currently pay something like R4.50 in taxes. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Not only does this sting the pocket, but the Road Accident Fund is still going bust or bankrupt. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

Apparently there are so many claims against it [RAF] that, even though they've been increasing the levies over the years, it just can't keep up. It's quite frightening. Ciro de Siena, motoring journalist

During his regular CarTalk segment, De Siena discusses the fuel tax hike, reviews the new Renault Kwid and answers questions from the open line.

Skip to 06:25 for the discussion on the fuel levy hike:

Additional reporting: EWN.