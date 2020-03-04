There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China
More than 100 South Africans living in Wuhan, epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, are awaiting instructions from government about their imminent evacuation.
One local who'd been working in China decided to return independently - Bongiwe Simanga speaks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.
A journalist living in the city of Jianyang, she describes the sense of isolation she experienced because of the lockdown and the movement and health check restrictions imposed on residents to curb the spread of the virus.
I felt like everything was just stagnant and of course the fact that we're in isolation and locked in our houses.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
At every point of entry whether it's the railway station, the bus station or apartment complexes they're using infrared thermometer guns to check everybody's temperature... they are also using different thermal detectors to screen the body.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
I'm talking shops, I'm talking grocery stores, banks... Of course shopping malls are also basically locked down so there's not much you can do and the people are listening to the government. The government says lessen your movements and they are checking daily where you are.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
Although it was frustrating with no word from the Chinese government on when things would get back to normal, they are doing their level best to curb the spread of the virus she says.
If you are infected you will definitely be taken to hospital and quarantined.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
I actually just got a message from my supervisor asking when did I leave, when am I returning, which flight did I take because that gets sent to local government.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
Simanga says there is a 'no work no pay' rule in force, which is sure to drive many expats back home.
That's precisely why most people now have just decided to come back home because really, it's just a waiting game. Can you imagine, you've been in isolation for one-and-a-half to two months, no salary... I don't know what people are going to do if they don't come home.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
Listen to the conversation on The Midday Report:
