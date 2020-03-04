COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air
Those who have already paid for air tickets and visas are in an even more precarious position, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.
The novel virus has had an impact on the tourism industry, with several travel bans introduced and international conferences cancelled.
In South Africa, it is starting to have an impact on international school tours and paid-up family holidays.
Knowler says a number of airlines are still instituting cancellation penalties for consumers that want to call-off their travel plans.
She suggests that consumers read the cancellation policy before booking any air travel. She also recommends added travel insurance.
For local travellers, the dilemma is increasingly now: To cancel or not to cancel.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Many would-be international travellers are watching the confirmed cases tally in their destination country mount, fearing for their safety, but are understandably reluctant to pay the hefty cancellation fees - in most cases, it's more than half of what they've outlaied.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
While others, especially the elderly, are fearful of being put into quarantine.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
Before you pay, interrogate what happens when you cancel.Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist
